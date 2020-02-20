[Travis Scott Drives About + Performs New Pop Smoke Posthumous Tune]

Houston rapper Travis Scott is aware the hip-hop game has missing a wonderful musician. The Southern entertainer has shared a snippet of new music from late rap artist Pop Smoke.

Massive Information: Scott went on the internet to share footage of himself driving close to with a posthumous Smoke song participating in.

Significant-Important Information: Scott went to Instagram this 7 days with his original response to Smoke’s dying.

Hold out, There is Far more: According to stories, a surprising Wednesday early morning deadly taking pictures went down at Pop’s dwelling in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what seems to be a home invasion robbery … TMZ has discovered. The rapper was at a house in the Hollywood Hills at close to 4: 30 AM when two males sporting hoodies and masks broke into a home … this according to legislation enforcement resources. We’re told the two males fired multiple pictures, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The males were found fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A gentleman was shot and killed Wednesday early morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to “The Genuine Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her partner. TMZ studies the victim is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Before You Go: Police have tried to nab at the very least one particular suspect.