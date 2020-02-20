[Travis Scott Drives About + Performs New Pop Smoke Posthumous Tune]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom
Houston rapper Travis Scott is aware the hip-hop game has missing a wonderful musician. The Southern entertainer has shared a snippet of new music from late rap artist Pop Smoke.
Massive Information: Scott went on the internet to share footage of himself driving close to with a posthumous Smoke song participating in.
Significant-Important Information: Scott went to Instagram this 7 days with his original response to Smoke’s dying.
Hold out, There is Far more: According to stories, a surprising Wednesday early morning deadly taking pictures went down at Pop’s dwelling in California.
Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what seems to be a home invasion robbery … TMZ has discovered. The rapper was at a house in the Hollywood Hills at close to 4: 30 AM when two males sporting hoodies and masks broke into a home … this according to legislation enforcement resources. We’re told the two males fired multiple pictures, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The males were found fleeing on foot. (TMZ)
Before You Go: Police have tried to nab at the very least one particular suspect.
TMZ studies that no suspects have been apprehended or determined. Just one man was reportedly put in handcuffs but was unveiled following police established he was not involved. It’s unclear if Pop Smoke realized the shooters. (Pop Society)