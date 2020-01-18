Travis Scott is excited about the makeup ads from Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML87287594487d3f7acf2fda75e289b20d11%

The star of & # 39; Keeping up with the Kardashians & # 39; He takes Instagram to share a campaign video of his next makeup collection, inspired by his 1-year-old daughter.

Travis Scott (II) shows some support Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old beauty mover is about to launch her new makeup line, inspired by her daughter Stormi Webster, so to promote the next line, she turned to Instagram on Friday, January 17 to share a campaign video with in the lead role for her and her daughter. little girl

Both Kylie and Stormi looked ethereal in the video, which took place on a song that was not published by Travis, Kaash Paige Y Don Toliver. “Euphoria, I drown in euphoria, drown in euphoria,” Kaash could be heard singing in the romantic song for the low season, just like him. “keeping up with the Kardashians“Star shared a loving moment from mother and daughter with Stormi. The two chose to combine white Greek-inspired dresses with confetti that fell around them.

In the caption, Kylie explained how excited she was in the days before the release: “I think I’ve waited for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant. A complete collection (Kylie Cosmetics) dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can’t wait for revelation !!! You fall in love. ”

Many loved the video, including Travis. The rapper “Highest in the Room” apparently did not think that one comment was enough to show how much he likes the clip, because he had left a few comments with red-hearted emojis under the video.

This of course only meant that people had to wait even longer for the ex to be back together. “Please come back with Kylie,” one remarked, while another expressed the feeling: “Bring your wife back, I miss you all.” In the meantime, others demanded that he publish the unpublished track, which has been disturbed for some time.

Travis and Kylie started dating in 2017 after meeting in Coachella that year. They divorced in October 2019 after two years, but they maintain a friendly relationship because of their daughter.

