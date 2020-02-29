[travis-scott’s-bae-kylie-jenner-tries-to-clock-in-romantic-relationship-targets-but-his-alleged-ex-boo-throws-huge-shade:-“people-be-in-a-secret-competitiveness-w/-you-+-continue-to-be-losing”]

Houston rapper Travis Scott is building the gossip blogs perform additional really hard these times. New excitement has generated subsequent speculation about Cactus Jack’s recent reunion with his boo Kylie Jenner and an alleged previous boo throwing shade.

Massive Facts: This weekend, a slideshow of cringe times emerged demonstrating Jenner boo’d up with Scott though his rumored previous girlfriend went to her Instagram Story to ignite some drama.

Higher-Essential Details: In early February, the two Kylie and Scott hit up Instagram to dish out how significantly they adore their mini-me Stormi Webster on her birthday.

Wait, There’s Far more: According to studies, Jenner and Scott not long ago set alongside one another an epic birthday social gathering celebration.

In honor of their daughter turning two, exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottturned up the celebratory volume on Saturday with an extravagant bash that channeled Stormi Globe 2, complete with the motto: “StormiWorld 2 is superior than 1.” In a nod to her rapper father’s AstroWorld concept park, the toddler experienced a social gathering with all her preferred things, which includes the movies Frozen and Trolls. And the mom-daughter duo wore matching sequined outfits for the significant working day. (Men and women)

Just before You Go: Very last 12 months, Stormi’s birthday social gathering sparked tons of celeb appearances and all-out topic park entertaining.