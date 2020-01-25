Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Is Optimistic About US-UK Trade Agreement | money

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at Chatham House in London, Britain on January 25, 2020. – Reuters pic

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expressed optimism that the United States and Britain, which would soon be leaving the European Union, would conclude a trade deal this year that he had discussed with the British Treasury Secretary today.

US President Donald Trump plans to push ahead with trade talks ahead of the November presidential election, while the UK has hailed the prospect of a deal by Brexit supporters to offset the effects of the exit from the EU and put pressure on the trading bloc. London-Brussels talks.

“I’m pretty optimistic. I think the prime minister and president have a very good relationship,” Mnuchin told an audience at the Chatham House Think Tank in London.

Mnuchin said he had a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart Sajid Javid today after speaking to him at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this week.

“We are focusing on achieving this this year because we think it is important for both of us,” he said.

Having recently completed the first phase of a trade agreement with China, the United States has now focused on doing business with the UK and the European Union, Mnuchin said.

While Mnuchin admitted that Britain may have to close some problems with the EU before it can discuss them with Washington, he saw no delay.

“I think many problems can be solved at the same time and we look forward to maintaining a great trade relationship again, and I think there will be a lot more trade between the US and the UK,” he said.

When asked a reporter whether the UK’s plan to introduce a tax on digital services for U.S. technology giants like Facebook and Google could hamper trade negotiations, Mnuchin said he discussed the issue with Javid today.

Washington threatens to impose tariffs on products from EU member states if they implement a plan to introduce a new tax on US technology giants.

“The United States firmly believes that any tax specifically for digital businesses is discriminatory tax and is not appropriate,” said Mnuchin.

The UK has announced that it will introduce the tax, while France has given up its plans to wait for broader negotiations within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Mnuchin said he wanted to reduce the US trade deficit with the EU, but differences between the bloc’s member states would make negotiations more difficult.

“When we talk about the EU, one of the challenges is that some of these issues are really just a few countries, but I think, as you know, because of the EU, we cannot negotiate these things on a bilateral basis.” he said.

“One of the challenges in dealing with the EU is that they have different views even within the EU,” he added. – Reuters