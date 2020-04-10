Treasury secretary Mnuchin says he is working on getting aid to airlines

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wanted to get “preliminary information” from the airlines about their aid applications starting Friday.

“We hope to get to many airlines starting (Friday) and on the weekend with preliminary information,” he told CNBC.

The problem with the government bailout is that airlines have to go through a laborious process, with requirements that provide more detailed financial information than they have so far, sources reported to Bloomberg.

Major airlines are losing tens of millions of dollars a day in revenue as the coronavirus pandemic has kept potential travelers at home and some staff members of working airlines have caught the virus.

Aid for airlines if part of the $ 2 trillion dollar tax incentive package was approved last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is designed to pay workers’ salaries, so airlines don’t have to lay off workers.

The government missed the initial deadline for disbursing funds to airlines. Negotiations between the airlines and the government could continue further as the airlines seek more relief and the Treasury Department does not want to be seen as a good money throw after another against large companies, CNBC reported.

In any case, none of this has curbed airline stocks. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) – Get Report, which includes all major US couriers, rose 23% this week, although it has dropped 51% in the past three months.

United Airlines (UAL) – You get a ratio increased by 8.25% to $ 34.10 in Thursday after-hour trading, American Airlines (AAL) – Get 5.52% higher ratio to $ 13.20 and Delta Air Lines (FROM) – Get the ratio gained 3.81% at $ 25.32.

