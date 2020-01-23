Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hits climate activist Greta Thunberg in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland – As executive producer of the latest Mad Max movie, US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, may have been interested in the apocalyptic climate warnings by Greta Thunberg.

Instead, he took a personal hit on the 17-year-old woman, saying that she was unable to give advice on climate change because she had not yet gone to school. university.

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss city of Davos, Mnuchin rejected Thunberg’s suggestion that governments and businesses should dramatically reduce their use of fossil fuels.

When asked how it would affect the US economic model, Mnuchin was quick and patronizing in his response.

RELATED: Greta Thunberg Named TIME Personality of the Year 2019

“After she leaves to study economics at university, she can come back and explain it to us,” he concluded.

Thunberg has not yet responded to Mnuchin’s comments, but she will likely be asked about them when she holds a media availability on Friday during a climate strike with other youth in Davos, which is the last day of gathering of this year’s elites. Thunberg started a global environmental movement after reaching fame a year ago by organizing a regular strike at his school.

Mnuchin confirmed to the Associated Press that he obtained a degree in economics from Yale University before working for Goldman Sachs and then for the Trump administration.

In between, he founded the film production company Dune Entertainment, which, in addition to helping revive the Mad Max franchise in 2015, has The Lego Movie and Wonder Woman among his credits.

For his supporters around the world, Thunberg has become a model, especially for his criticism of American policy, in particular President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the country from the Paris agreement to limit global warming.

Mnuchin stressed Thursday that US policy has been misinterpreted and that President Donald Trump “absolutely believes” in a clean environment.

“What the president objects to is the Paris agreement because he thought it was an unfair deal for the United States,” he said.

Last month, Trump told Thunberg in a tweet to “relax” and “work on his anger management problem”. This provoked a dry and humorous response from Thunberg, who changed his Twitter caption to read: “A teenage girl working on her anger management problem.

The Earth has just ended its hottest decade on record, with the past five years being the hottest five, according to the United States and other scientific agencies. Scientists repeatedly point out that more extreme weather conditions are a problem compounded by human-induced climate change. In the U.S., 44 weather and climate disasters have caused at least $ 1 billion in damage since 2017, killing 3,569, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

RELATED: The Hottest Decade of 2010, the 2nd Hottest Year of 2019, According to US Agencies

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.