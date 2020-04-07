Treasury seeks $ 200 billion more for SME support program

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

The Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will provide additional funding this week immediately, according to those familiar with the matter that the Treasury demands an additional $ 200 billion from Congress to support SMEs. He said he could act to do so.

Companies are rushing to take advantage of the $ 350 billion salary protection program that was part of the massive $ 2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic .

Nationwide home orders are squeezing SMEs, which account for nearly half of private employment in the United States.

read more: What small and medium businesses applying to SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program need to know

Mr McConnell said the Senate could approve more funding for the program by voice voting or unanimous consent during the proforma session on Thursday.

“Congress needs to act quickly and fully to provide more money for the indisputable bipartisan program,” McConnell said Tuesday without giving funding figures.

Schuma spokesman Justin Goodman said that McConnell hadn’t talked to Schumacher yet, but he worked with the Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumaer on the proposal. Had said. Quick action requires the support of all Senate Democrats.

Just minutes ago, Schmer announced his massive “Hero Fund”, risking grocery store employees, transportation workers, and staying at work during a coronavirus outbreak. Gave each worker, including a pharmacist, a hazard payment of up to $ 25,000 each. It could even have hundreds of billions of dollars in price.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking with Munchin, said he would support the request for additional funding for the SME program, and said the House should act “ quickly ” in response to the request. Was.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet been considered, but has previously called for an extension of the PPP program as part of the next stimulus, including extending unemployment insurance, increasing direct payments, and state and local bailouts. Was. She estimates that the bill will cost at least $ 1 trillion.

Republicans have been reluctant to enact an extensive Phase 4 stimulus bill. Now that they and core business supporters such as the US Chamber of Commerce are demanding injections into the PPP, Democrats can leverage to gain more unemployment insurance and direct payments to workers. Pelosi needs to weigh these opportunities against the political costs of delaying assistance to SMEs.

GOP Senator Marco Rubio, chairman of the Small Business Commission, said he had called on Mnuchin to make a formal request for the program at least $ 200 billion or more as soon as possible.

“There is a significant need to supplement the fund so that more than 30 million small and medium-sized businesses in the United States can access this important lifeline,” he said in a statement.

Larry Kadlow, White House economic adviser, told Fox News Tuesday morning that as of Monday night, approximately $ 17 billion of $ 50 billion had been processed. That amount has not yet been given to the company, but it is the value of the loan that the SBA has registered and guaranteed that the lender will complete the process and pay the funds.

