Treatment Control vs DLSS 2.0

Think about it. Ten years ago, Digital Foundry was messing around with A Lawn Wake’s 960×540 resolution (actually 544p!), And wondering if reducing the number of pixels was a compromise too far? Ten years later – to this day – we’re playing the latest game from the same developer at the same internal resolution, and in some cases it looks better than the original 1080p. Nvidia’s DLSS – Deep-Learning Super-Sampling – has been introduced new 2.0, and the results of its AI upscaling in Remedy Control are simply astounding.

As we’ve documented before, DLSS has something of a checkered history, its implementation changes dramatically from one game to the next – but the fundamentals remain the same. Next-generation rendering techniques – especially ray tracing – often cost a lot to perform. DLSS operates on the principle of performance improvement by reducing the number of pixels under internal, then uses a combination of temporal and AI infrequent elements to rearrange the image up to high resolution.

In a nutshell, the new DLSS 2.0 offers three presets – performance, balance and quality – that give Wolfenstein: Youngblood 50 characters, 58 percent, and 67 percent native resolution. Control is a bit different. It’s a little more transparent that the user only specifies internal and output fixes.

This, of course, is not the first DLSS implementation we have seen under control. Instead the game relied on a standardized CUDA core, with decent enough rendering of the technology that Nvidia Turing Architecture did not use machine learning tensor core components. It still offers a tremendous performance boost, and generally looks better than the resolution chains you’ve gone with, but the new 2.0 version has a profound improvement.

Watching is believable, which is why having a video component is so helpful.

Earthly Ghosting is greatly cut down, while sub-pixel detailing and transparent texture reduction are minimized. Effectively, we are able to find instances of the new DLSS 2.0 at 1080p which delivers improved visual quality to the older version running at 1440p. As we saw in Wolfenstein: Youngblood, the new DLSS is capable of excellent measurement of native resolution rendering, even though only 25 percent of the original pixel count is created natively.

There are some interesting effects delivered by DLSS. On the interior, textures appear to deliver more detail – sometimes even more than the native resolution (and sometimes less if appropriate, though you may need over-enhanced side-by-side shots to tell you). Contrast adjustment or sharpening alone is not a factor. In the very first playable look at the control, on the rock wall next to Jesse, the single pixel details on the reflective elements of the rock wall shine with the DLSS when they deliver it. Keep in mind that DLSS is the place for temporal anti-aliasing found in most games – and TAA doesn’t change the degree to which DALSS is somewhat obscure.

The second result is edge treatment, where the DLSS can exhibit some minor defects, especially at high intensity edges. It is also noteworthy that the edges can be seen even at very short intervals of over-sharpening, creating a halo effect that is noticeable again at high contrast areas. The degree of sharpening from a neural network is visually tweaking in real-time, so I hope to see another slider available to users.

Without those small details, DLSS 2.0 looks just as good as any real thing in the distance of any ordinary screen at a reasonable resolution. In fact, the best way to see if you have it turned on or off is to check your performance. The first port of my call is to check with the maximum setting, the controls that enable the entire RT feature set. I ended up at 4K resolution (DLSSing up 1080p) and the performance was increased by 150 percent. On Quality Mode, DLSS increased performance by 67 percent, with Native increasing from 1440p to 4K.

Frame-rate will be a big boost at that point, but it’s not free – not at all. Comparing the original 1080p rendering of the DLSS 4K (with 1080p internal resolution target), you can see that the height is in the region of 11 percent. Of course, when the end result is a ringer for the original 4K rendering, this price falls in the area of ​​capabilities.

But this is one of the most powerful graphic cards on the planet, so how do you compare to the more sleeker RTX 2060? At RTX 2060, the same 4K output (upscaled from 1080p) required 15 percent of the cost in the same Ultra settings test. However, on entry-level ray tracing cards, the results are arguably stronger. With one of the most fully featured ray tracing implementations seen in any game and even on the lowest RTX presets, continuous 1080p60 gaming is impossible to achieve with native resolution. There is no problem with the game running at 540p via DLSS – and in general the game looks the same. The only criticism is that the artwork in the division is a bit more noticeable.

Perhaps the most interesting challenge of the RTX 2060 is that delivering control over the 1440p60 – Quad HD is a great match for the power level of this card in traditional rasterization. For starters, the 1440p effect clears up the effect and the visual comparison versus the original rendering is even closer. After cracking everything up to ultra and turning on every ray tracing setting, I headed to the cutaneous sector, which is definitely very difficult to run in the area of ​​control. The battle slows down the performance in the 50s, with the game’s toughest tension reduced in the 40’s. Using optimized settings and disabling transparency reflection in the RT menu basically completes the task, while gaming at 1080p with everything up to a max is essentially flawless.

Remedy Control is one of the best hybrid ray tracing games you have ever seen. Watch this video, it’s a real showcase.

I think these are important tests to take for the simple reason that ray tracing is undoubtedly the heaviest of GPU workloads, along with accelerating hardware acceleration. Generally, DXR features are often removed because of the lack of high performance on GPU performance, especially as the RTX २०60० is often not very vulnerable to radiation-seeking games. Control The most ambitious implementation features of the DXR we have seen and the DLSS ensure that the ray tracing features are open to all RTX owners.

After all, DLSS 5.1 controls the image quality better than before, and doing so no longer affects performance. The quality of the image restoration is good, you may have a hard time understanding whether it is turned on or off – and aspects of the image may look better than the original speech, as some of the weaknesses found in the DLSS do not show. In some anti-aliasing aliasing solutions. For future releases, I would definitely like to see an Ingram slider to control the DLSS neural network resolution to get a grip on the Aging Rising issue. In general, I’m investigating more image developers integrating this image’s reconstruction technology into their game engine.

Over the past few years, we have done a lot of testing of every ‘smart upscaling’ solution on the market, and DLSS has been delivering a great mix of image quality and performance improvements based on what we are working on. Can a game run at the same ballpark resolution as the PlayStation Vita actually look as good as 1080p? Play and trust therapeutic controls on the PC.