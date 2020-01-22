Treatment of 9/11 prisoners for “saving lives” by the CIA interrogation says

An architect of the CIA’s brutal interrogation and detention program, which was developed after the September 11 attacks, defended the agency and its practices as these techniques have become the focus of efforts to reject key evidence against five men accused of the terrorist attack.

James Mitchell spent the first day of a defense team survey, likely to last at least a week, at the US base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to provide details about the CIA interrogation program and the “context” he felt was necessary to deliver it understand.

The CIA was the “spearhead” in the months following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and was making an urgent effort to collect important information using techniques that had been approved by the United States government, the retired Air Force psychologist told the court ,

“We tried to save American lives,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is currently facing questions because lawyers for the five men accused of having planned and logistically supported the 9/11 attacks have prevented the government from using statements that the defendants used as evidence against the FBI in one of their allegations The September 11 planned war crimes trial will have been launched next January at the US base in Cuba.

The Guantánamo testimony is an important milestone in the September 11 war criminal trial that has stalled in court since the May 2012 indictment.

The five defendants, including the self-styled example of the 9/11 kidnapping, have been subjected to waterboarding and other methods commonly considered torture today. Mitchell, who co-developed the program with another private contractor and others, insisted that the CIA feared “another catastrophic attack,” possibly involving nuclear weapons, and tried to stop it.

“I just focused on stopping the next attack,” he said.

Mitchell agreed to come to Guantanamo to testify without a summons to present his version of the events, which he also detailed in a book entitled “Enhanced Interrogation,” which he wrote with a CIA spokesman.

“I am happy to talk about my role in the program and the results of the program,” he told the court.

Sometimes, however, he seemed to resist the questioning. When defense lawyer James Connell thanked him for coming to court, he replied, “I did it for the victims and families, not you.”

Mitchell and another psychologist, Bruce Jessen, were commissioned by the CIA to develop the interrogation program, which included intensive sleep deprivation, confinement in a small box, longer tying up in “stressful positions” and pouring cold water over them.

The defenders of the five men who were involved in the attacks have described the contractors who have observed and participated in interrogations in secret CIA facilities as witnesses to disqualify the accused’s statements to the FBI after they were released in September 2006 had been transferred to Guantanamo.

It was the first time that the accused and one of the chief architects faced brutal treatment in court.

Mitchell and Jessen have made statements in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three former prisoners, including one who died in custody. The case was settled for undisclosed times in August 2017, and the two former contractors have not testified in court.

“This testimony is a crucial moment to face the torture committed on behalf of the American people,” said ACLU attorney Dror Ladin trying to cover up. “

Mitchell should be tracked at the Jessen booth. Your testimony will likely take up much of the planned two-week hearing.

The defendants include Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, an Al Qaeda agent who pioneered the September 11, 2001 attacks. All five face the death penalty if convicted of terrorism and nearly 3,000 murders for their alleged role in planning and logistically assisting the robbery.

According to a 2006 law established by the Military Commission, all statements must be voluntary to be accepted as evidence, and the government does not attempt to use anything the CIA men said during the trial.

But the prisoners also gave the FBI what prosecutors called “clean” statements after arriving in Guantanamo.

The five defendants’ lawyers argue that everything the men said in custody was affected by the torture they were subjected to in CIA detention.

James Connell, a lawyer for the accused Ammar al-Baluchi, said he believed that the FBI had supported some of the men’s interviews and that other members of the government were also involved in the development of the program, starting with the arrest of one as Abu Zubaydah known prisoners in 2002.

“Dr. Mitchell plays an important, but ultimately also a small, role,” said Connell, whose client is a nephew of Mohammad, when developing and conducting the interrogations.

A 2014 Senate investigation found that the interrogation program designed by Mitchell and Jessen was used on 39 detainees and did not produce any useful evidence. According to the Senate report, they were paid $ 81 million for their work.

Mitchell and Jessen previously worked at the Air Force Survival School at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington, where they trained pilots to avoid capture and resist interrogation and torture. The CIA commissioned it to reverse engineer this training to break terrorist suspects.

They defended their work when the lawsuit was settled, arguing that the contractor had neither tolerated nor carried out any ill-treatment of prisoners and that the overall program had been approved by the government.

Jessen said at the time in a statement that he and Mitchell “served our country at a time when freedom and security were at stake”.

Work in Guantanamo has been forwarded to several government agencies in the United States, including Fort Meade, Maryland, where the Associated Press viewed them.