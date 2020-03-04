trebek-reaches-1-12-months-mark-in-cancer-fight-with-hope,-candor

By LYNN ELBER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek marked his just one-calendar year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how really hard it is been and a vow to maintain heading.

“I’d be lying if I explained the journey experienced been an effortless one. There have been some excellent days, but a whole lot of not-so-very good times,” the longtime “Jeopardy!” host stated in a video clip information posted on the net Wednesday. He’s joked with good friends that “the cancer won’t get rid of me, the chemo treatment plans will,” Trebek mentioned.

Times of soreness and assaults of “great depression” prompted him to speculate if he could keep on the struggle, he claimed.

“But I brushed that apart rapidly, for the reason that that would have been a substantial betrayal, a betrayal of my wife and soul mate Jean, who has presented her all to support me survive,” Trebek said. “It would have been a betrayal of other cancer clients who have appeared to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of types, for the value of living and hope. And it would absolutely have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the tens of millions of prayers that have been claimed on my behalf.”

He hasn’t faltered in his work, continuing to host the “Jeopardy!” quiz clearly show even with his most cancers and even a nagging cold that was recognizable in modern episodes. His only on-air concession to the health issues has been the wig that he acknowledged covers his remedy-induced hair loss.

Trebek, 79, recounted a current, upbeat discussion with his oncologist. He explained he was selected that “one year from now, the two of us would be sitting down in his business celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

He presented suggestions and encouragement to many others preventing the ailment.

“If we consider it just a person working day at a time with a optimistic mindset, anything at all is achievable,” Trebek mentioned. “I’ll preserve you posted.”