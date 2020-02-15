[tremendous-bowl-winner-chris-jones-reveals-how-he-obtained-below-tom-brady’s-skin]

Jones produced Brady offended by calling him an “old-ass motherf*cker”

For the duration of an visual appearance on Pardon My Just take this 7 days, Super Bowl-successful defensive lineman Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs reported the important to rattling Tom Brady has nothing at all to do with blitzing him up the middle or knocking him to the ground.

No, the key, in accordance to Jones, to obtaining less than the six-time Super Bowl winner’s pores and skin is calling him aged.

“You say how you come to feel to him. If he on the floor, you get in touch with him an previous-ass mother f*cker,” Jones mentioned. “Or, ‘Get your aged ass up.’ or, ‘You have to have to f*cking retire.’ So any time I’m in a position to say everything to a quarterback soon after I hit him – I really do not even have to hit you. I’ll just come to you and discuss sh*t.”

Jones put his methods to get the job done for the duration of Kansas City’s earn around the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in December through a video game in which Brady concluded just 19-of-36 passes for 169 yards and one particular touchdown and one particular interception.

Brady and Jones bought into it on the subject, but what was said will continue to be concerning them.

“I’m likely to depart that undisclosed,” Jones stated. “Brady is a superior guy. He stubborn me out, but I cherished it. But that is the very first time I’ve at any time witnessed Brady cuss a D-lineman out. So certainly I was executing something proper.”

Regardless of whether it is for the Patriots or another NFL workforce, Brady, who will switch 43 in August, is likely to listen to that he’s way too previous a ton subsequent year.

What continues to be to be witnessed is if he’ll engage in like it.

Study the total tale at CBS Boston