[tremendous-league:-selangor-open-up-campaign-with-two-one-away-gain-over-pahang]

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Two time Tremendous League champions Selangor arrived back from powering to defeat Pahang two-1 in their Super League opener at Stadium Darul Makmur in Kuantan past evening.

Brazilian import Ivan Carlos place the Elephants in advance in the 20th minute, nonetheless, the Purple Giants levelled the rating by means of Nigerian striker Ifedayo Olusegun.

B. Sathianathan’s side went on to secure all a few factors through Brendan Gan’s 88th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, a brace from Guilherme De Paula (41st moment (penalty) and 79th moment) assisted Perak defeat Terengganu FC (TFC) three-one at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The hosts opened the score by means of Uzbekistani import Sanjar Shaakhmedov’s shut-selection shot in the 18th moment, in advance of referee Mohammad Zamzaidi Katimin awarded a penalty to Perak when Guilherme was fouled by TFC defender Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar.

Perak captain Shahrul Saad’s thunderous header then place the Bos Gaurus squad in advance in the 52nd moment right before Guilherme included the icing on the cake.

In the meantime, newcomers UiTM FC missing -2 to Melaka at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

The people opened the scoring as a result of Haitian striker Sony Norde in the 28th moment just before Colombian import Romel Morales doubled the lead in the 90th moment.

Leading League motion tonight saw past year’s runners-up Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II start off their period on a substantial observe, defeating Negeri Sembilan three-1 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

JDT II ended up obviously the dominant facet with Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi’s aim in the next minute, followed by two more from Fernando Rodriguez Ortega in the 23rd and 50th minutes, though Igor Carneiro Luiz obtained the consolation intention for the home side in the 58th minute.

Even so, JDT II midfielder Nicolas Alberto Fernandez’s red card in the 84th minute for his foul in opposition to Muhammad Nazrul Kamaruzaman took some gloss off the win for the visitors.

Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur shared the spoils at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu with the match ending 1-1.

The Pink Warriors opened the scoring as a result of Lazarus Kaimbi’s penalty kick in the 47th minute, but Kouassi Francis Kone’s 89th-moment strike helped Kuala Lumpur stage.

At the Sarawak Stadium in Kuching, newcomers Kuching FA failed to make use of their house advantage, getting rid of one-2 to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM FC) in front of additional than 3,500 supporters.

The Varsity Boys’ side aims arrived from South Korea’s Lee Seong Woo in the 42nd moment (penalty) and Faiz Hanif Adnan (78th moment), while the household facet scored by Rafiezan Razali (56th minute). — Bernama