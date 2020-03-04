tremendous-tuesday:-la-county-voters-experience-hourslong-wait-around-to-solid-ballot-at-some-voting-facilities

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) — Super Tuesday voters had been waiting in extensive traces for hrs ahead of casting their ballot at some voting centers in Los Angeles County.

1 voter described waiting around for a few hours at the Echo Park Recreation Center, which was claimed to be geared up with only 4 voting machines. A prolonged, meandering line was observed on the sidewalk outside the house.

At a voting centre in Palisades Recreation Heart in Pacific Palisades, some voters mentioned their wait around was about an hour. Some 85 persons have been in line at just one position.

Some voters blamed the extended wait around on a the latest adjust in the county that eliminated standard polling spots – such as at churches or in residential garages — in favor of specified vote facilities. County officials describe the centers as related to polling areas but with a lot more attributes to make voting less difficult.

Some voters at the Palisades Recreation Center acknowledged that voting was simpler when they arrived at the entrance of the line.

Developing: Extra particulars will be added to this report as they turn out to be out there.