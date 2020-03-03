tremendous-tuesday-voting-to-commence-an-hour-late-in-nashville-and-wilson-county-due-to-tornado-damage-alternate-web-sites-announced

Adam Tamburin, Nashville Tennessean Published two: 52 a.m. CT March 3, 2020 | Up-to-date seven: 17 a.m. CT March three, 2020

Super Tuesday voting will start off an hour late in Nashville and Wilson County owing to extensive twister hurt across the location.

Polls in all those destinations will now open up at eight a.m., in accordance to the Tennessee secretary of state. They will continue to near as scheduled at seven p.m.

Nashville election officers announced various alternate polling web pages to accommodate the harm.

If voters in any precincts face difficulties on their route, they can vote at the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or the Howard Workplace Making at 700 2nd Ave. S.

Officials claimed voters in numerous precincts needed to vote elsewhere due to the fact their original polling sites were being inaccessible or without having power.

Voters at the next spots can vote at Pearl Cohn Large Faculty:

Hadley Park Local community Middle

Robert Churchwell Elementary

Centennial Park Art Center

Fifteenth Ave Baptist

Union Corridor 737

Watkins Group Middle

Voters at the subsequent places need to go to Donelson Presbyterian as a substitute:

Hermitage Presbyterian

Dupont Tyler University

Hermitage Hills Baptist Church

Hermitage Neighborhood Center

Tennessee Faculty for the Blind

Two Rivers Center University

Donelson Heights

Voters who normally go to the subsequent spots should vote at Cleveland Group Centre:

Ross Elementary

East Group Middle

Shelby Group Heart

Martha O’Brian

Cora Howe University

Haynes Center Faculty will vote at Whites Creek Fireplace Station 25.

Looby Group Heart will vote at Northwest YMCA.

Lead Brick Church Middle School will vote at Bellshire Elementary University.

Nashville courts were shut because of to the harm, but a condition court docket formal mentioned a system was in position in situation any election-associated legal issues arose.

This tale will be up-to-date as a lot more details will become out there.

