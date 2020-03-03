tremendous-tuesday-voting-to-commence-an-hour-late-in-nashville-and-wilson-county-due-to-tornado-damage-alternate-web-sites-announced

Adam Tamburin, Nashville Tennessean
Published two: 52 a.m. CT March 3, 2020 | Up-to-date seven: 17 a.m. CT March three, 2020
Super Tuesday voting will start off an hour late in Nashville and Wilson County owing to extensive twister hurt across the location.
Polls in all those destinations will now open up at eight a.m., in accordance to the Tennessee secretary of state. They will continue to near as scheduled at seven p.m.
Nashville election officers announced various alternate polling web pages to accommodate the harm.
If voters in any precincts face difficulties on their route, they can vote at the election commission office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike or the Howard Workplace Making at 700 2nd Ave. S.
Officials claimed voters in numerous precincts needed to vote elsewhere due to the fact their original polling sites were being inaccessible or without having power.
Voters at the next spots can vote at Pearl Cohn Large Faculty:
- Hadley Park Local community Middle
- Robert Churchwell Elementary
- Centennial Park Art Center
- Fifteenth Ave Baptist
- Union Corridor 737
Watkins Group Middle
Voters at the subsequent places need to go to Donelson Presbyterian as a substitute:
- Hermitage Presbyterian
- Dupont Tyler University
- Hermitage Hills Baptist Church
- Hermitage Neighborhood Center
- Tennessee Faculty for the Blind
- Two Rivers Center University
- Donelson Heights
Voters who normally go to the subsequent spots should vote at Cleveland Group Centre:
- Ross Elementary
- East Group Middle
- Shelby Group Heart
- Martha O’Brian
- Cora Howe University
Haynes Center Faculty will vote at Whites Creek Fireplace Station 25.
Looby Group Heart will vote at Northwest YMCA.
Lead Brick Church Middle School will vote at Bellshire Elementary University.
Nashville courts were shut because of to the harm, but a condition court docket formal mentioned a system was in position in situation any election-associated legal issues arose.
This tale will be up-to-date as a lot more details will become out there.
