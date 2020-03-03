tremendous-tuesday:-warren,-biden-campaigning-in-socal-to-spherical-up-final-moment-votes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — For Super Tuesday, the Democratic presidential candidates are concentrating a great deal of their very last-minute initiatives on California’s massive delegate count.

Elizabeth Warren was campaigning in Monterey Park Monday night, even though Joe Biden is expected to show up Tuesday in Los Angeles with Mayor Eric Garcetti.

There are 14 states holding primaries on Tremendous Tuesday, but with 415 delegates, California continues to be the greatest prize.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is primary in polls of California voters.

But Garcetti famous it is not about winning a condition, but about gaining delegates top to the conference.

“No one ‘wins’ a condition,” Garcetti claimed. “It truly is about an over-all delegate rely.”

“This is a marketing campaign. Nobody’s going to get on Tuesday, nobody’s heading to lose on Tuesday. But I assume we’ll exhibit we’re profitable and we have the momentum.”

Biden is expected to appear in Baldwin Hills on Tuesday. Garcetti hosted an celebration for his supporters on Monday in South Los Angeles.

Throughout town at Santa Monica College or university, a team of young Sanders supporters rallied for a get out the vote exertion.

“With modern initiatives, we’re hoping to carry out electing Bernie Sanders as president,” claimed Josh Rush, an actor on the Disney Channel. “We are hoping to bring out as a lot of men and women as we can, carry the turnout up in California, and guide him to a victory on Tremendous Tuesday and past in November.”