[trend-friday:-from-lizzo’s-cute-candy-robe-to-jennifer-hudson’s-sweet-kobe-tribute]

It’s the close of the work 7 days and in typical Friday fashion, supermodel Roshumba Williams is celebrating by rounding up her leading seven celebrity variations.

The award for the most artistic look of the 7 days goes to Lizzo, who indulged her trend sweet tooth by putting on a Hershey’s chocolate-themed ensemble.Wrapped in a Moschino robe resembling a chocolate bar, the singer-songwriter topped the search off with a bedazzled candy clutch at the Brit Awards in London.

Also rocking the Brit Awards pink carpet was Ellie Goulding, who wore a lovely floral print gown. The stained glass-motivated dress was sexy with strategic cutouts.

Only times after he was robbed at knifepoint, Harry Models also attended the Brit Awards, sporting an additional stellar gender-inclusive ensemble. The singer’s outfit was composed of a maroon Gucci accommodate, purple sweater, lace shirt, pearls and accentuated with a lavender manicure. The artist included a black ribbon to his lapel in honor of his former girlfriend Caroline Flack, who passed absent last week.

Supermodels also took to London for Trend 7 days. Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, was noticed putting on a uncomplicated yet sexy black mini gown at the Enjoy Journal LFW Get together.

Runway chameleon and actuality star Kendall Jenner also celebrated at the decadent event in a throwback butterfly-print Jean Paul Gaultier piece. The costume hugged the supermodel’s body and bared some cleavage with a lace-up entrance.

At the “Emma” premiere in Los Angeles, leading woman Anya Taylor-Joy appeared beautiful in a vintage Bob Mackie wedding ceremony costume. The actress accessorized the beaded art deco piece with an elaborate diamond necklace, fit for a Jane Austen titular character.

In Chicago, Jennifer Hudson moved the crowd to tears at the NBA All-Star activity with her tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The singing sensation paired a purple velvet robe with gold fall earrings, influenced by Lakers shades. Hudson even experienced a patch connected to her arm with the numbers two and 24, representative of Kobe and Gianna’s jerseys, surrounded by nine stars to honor the all victims who died in the tragic helicopter crash.