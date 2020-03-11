Trends of “#WriteInBernie” on Twitter as Bernie Sanders: Loss Fighting Fans

The hashtag “#WriteInBernie” was the first trend in the United States on Wednesday morning, as supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) struggled to deal with an impressive string of primary losses after Tuesday.

Prior to the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, ten days earlier, Sanders had significant leadership in the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. But a big win for former President Joe Biden at Palmetto State was quickly followed by a dominant performance on Super Tuesday of last week and significant wins on this week’s “mini Tuesday”. Biden, mainly, Biden won Tuesday at Michigan State, which Sanders won in 2016.

As election ballots came in, Sanders supporters were consoling each other, speculating that he could still win on the absentee ballots or that there would be enough delegates in the remaining states to run for office.

Others vented frustration at how quickly the Democratic Party establishment had rallied behind Biden, with almost all other presidential candidates, denying Sanders the edge of victory.

Many publications including the hashtag “#WriteInBernie” warned Sanders supporters not to become flawed, as some in 2016 did more than vote for Hillary Clinton, not to allow President Donald Trump to win again in 2020.

Any true #BernieWarriors will be #WriteinBernie. If not, you defend injustice

– Devan Leos (@TheDevanLeos) March 11, 2020

#WriteinBernie is a hashtag for assholes. Don’t be a jerk.

– Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 11, 2020

A vote for Biden is a vote against M4A, the new green agreement, the same centrist past that Trump gave us, if you can’t see the circle, you really don’t get it and how the policy works … # Quit #WriteinBernie

– ZZZzzz1898 (@ jdl28110) March 11, 2020

Some of the frustration reflected the fact that some Sanders constituents rejected the other candidates, as the exit polls suggested:

19% of Sanders, Michigan voters say they will * not * vote the Democratic candidate, regardless of who’s in the November presidential election, through the @CNN exit polls.

– Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 11, 2020

President Trump fueled some of the clashes with a tweet blaming Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for Sanders’ loss:

Pocahontas, working in tandem with the Democratic Party, totally destroyed the Bernie Sanders campaign. If he had left 3 days earlier, Sanders would have beaten Biden on a route, he would not even have been close. They also got two other losers to support Sleepy Joe!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Sanders is still set to debate Biden in Arizona Sunday, but it is speculated that the debate may be overridden. CNN has already canceled its live-in and spine room for coronavirus fears, and there is intense pressure on Sanders to end his campaign as soon as possible and launch his support for Biden.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.