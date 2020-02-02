Trendy at 78: How candidate Sanders won the support of young stars show business

A combination picture of the US rapper Cardi B and the hopeful Democratic President Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont. – AFP picture

WASHINGTON, February 2 – The scene was, to say the least, unexpected: in the middle of a nail salon in Detroit, the controversial young rapper Cardi B sat opposite 78-year-old Senator Bernie Sanders and nominated the prospective Democratic President nominated for the day’s issues.

From health care to police violence, the former striptease dancer grilled the aging politician for 12 minutes. After the interview ended, Cardi B published excerpts on social media that were viewed millions of times.

Reaching potential voters who are not very interested in politics is extremely important for candidates who often seek the help of celebrities to make a breakthrough. And in the United States, where Hollywood awards are often politicized, many celebrities are just too happy to share their political views with the wider public.

If the other Democratic left-wing candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren, can boast with the support of soccer world champion Megan Rapinoe or superstar actress Scarlett Johansson, self-described democratic socialist Sanders has an impressive list of followers among the country’s youngest and youngest stars ,

Sanders, the oldest of the eleven Democrats who was still in the race, made a big coup when he presented himself after a concert with global pop star Ariana Grande (with 173 million Instagram followers).

Attraction of the Sanders

The Sanders paradox – which also delighted young fans in his 2016 campaign – is mentioned in a video by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

“He’s not a young, sexy candidate,” she says, adding, “he’s powerful, not because he’s a person, but because he invigorates people.”

Does Sanders get fans of stars under 30 to distract from his old age? His staff emphatically denies this.

Cardi B, who recently expressed an interest in political activity, “grew up in a working class environment in New York,” said Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders’ national spokeswoman for the press.

After the rapper “only recently became successful,” Gray added, he knows something about topics like low-wage jobs.

The interview at a nail salon “was her idea,” said Rene Spellman, Sanders’ campaign manager, adding that “we have a lot of hip-hop endorsers.”

Both women said it was the anti-establishment character’s story of a culture of protest that had attracted young celebrities and others, not to mention older personalities like filmmakers Michael Moore and Jim Jarmusch.

The concert candidate

But do these notes really make a difference?

Even more than this weekend’s pre-rally concerts with indie groups like Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend or various fundraisers, they can reach a diverse audience.

“We need to find ways to reach audiences that are not the same people who may see the mainstream news,” Gray told AFP.

Spellman, who worked in the music industry, added that politicians need to address people who don’t necessarily recognize the relevance of politics.

The support of stars, added Spellman, who is responsible for the campaign’s relationship with celebrities, can help a candidate appeal on a more personal basis.

“If you know who Cardi B is … and you see her pushing very hard for a particular candidate, understand the relationship between her experience and her engagement,” said Spellman.

“And then it starts to make the connection real and relevant in your own life.”

A key to victory?

Celebrities “have been a part of US presidential politics for nearly a hundred years,” said David Jackson, a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. “But celebrity engagement has grown over the past 30 years.”

He said there are “a lot of studies showing that celebrities influence not only people’s opinions about certain guidelines, but also their voices.”

But there are two keys to deciding whether endorsements are important: the star must be popular and have some credibility in relation to the topic under discussion.

Can endorsements guarantee victory? Barely.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was by far the longest list of stars, most of them Democrats.

But she lost to Donald Trump.

Even if such support is not directly translated into voices, it can be useful, Jackson said, because celebrities “cause excitement and attract media attention”.

In fact, there was no shortage of journalists – not even AFP – who reported on Cardi B about Bernie Sanders’ nail salon summit.