Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how Jordan Henderson served him modify to daily life in Liverpool’s first-team

Trent Alexander-Arnold has hailed Liverpool star Jordan Henderson for assisting him develop into a mainstay in the initial-workforce.

The suitable-back again, 21, has been with his boyhood club considering the fact that the age of 6 and manufactured his senior debut in October 2016.

Crimson Bull Information Pool/Greg Coleman

Alexander-Arnold graduated from Liverpool’s academy at Melwood

He became a regular starter in Liverpool’s XI all through the 2017/18 marketing campaign and has considering the fact that developed into just one of the very best defenders in earth soccer.

Alexander-Arnold served Liverpool acquire the Champions League past year and the Reds presently hold a 25-stage direct at the best of the Premier League. He’s also a entirely fledged England worldwide.

And Alexander-Arnold admits he owes a good deal to the Liverpool captain for supporting him feel settled in the dressing space.

Getty Visuals

Alexander-Arnold has heaped big praise on the Reds skipper

He instructed The Purple Bulletin: “The time right before I went up into the to start with group, I was still heading to the games as a enthusiast. So these men and women had been large purpose styles to me.

“But when you get thrown into the shifting space with them, you can no for a longer period consider as a admirer they are your teammates and you have to communicate with them.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson] performed a major portion in encouraging me do that making me feel like I had a existence in the transforming place, and that I could speak.”

It’s not just Henderson that is served Alexander-Arnold in his vocation – who suggested his adore of chess has aided him improve his performances on the pitch.

Getty Images – Getty

Alexander-Arnold is a mainstay in Liverpool’s beginning line-up

Alexander-Arnold included: “You could connection football to chess in phrases of making an attempt to consider a single, two or a few moves ahead of the opposition and anticipate what they’ll do.

“You have to believe in advance and know what you’re variety of likely to do just before you receive the ball.

“Before I get it, I check out to get a picture of what it’ll search like as I’m acquiring it and as I’m heading to go it. I’ll search to see wherever the attackers are.

“If the attackers are not in positions to go in guiding, then I’ll know I just cannot do that prior to I even get the ball. If I glimpse and see that they are, which is an solution for me.”

