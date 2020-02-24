Trent Alexander-Arnold’s attendance record for Liverpool analyzed | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML668e11d3e55c036cdcaeaccee39bf74f11%

Trent Alexander-Arnold reflects on his special season with Liverpool

“In the best team in Europe, the best player is a right-winger from West Derby. It’s crazy. It’s strange. I’ve never seen a full-fledged side have so much influence on a team.

The evaluation of Jamie Carragher of Trent Alexander-Arnold summed it up on a night when Liverpool, once again, owed the victory to the delivery of his right back.

Alexander-Arnold threw a wonderful cross for Georginio Wijnaldum to open the scoring against West Ham on Monday Night Football but things got tough for Liverpool after that. Jurgen Klopp’s team was behind midway through the second half.

But after Lukasz Fabianski allowed Mohamed Salah’s shot to slip between his fingers, Alexander-Arnold intervened again, setting Sadio Mane to the winner later.

Alexander-Arnold provided Liverpool with a steady exit on the right

The technique for the first crossing was surprising, but Alexander-Arnold has made it the norm. Thanks to Wijnaldum’s goal, Liverpool have now scored with 14 headlines this season, the most of any team in the Premier League.

Much of that is due to delivery, as Gary Neville explained.

The quality of delivery

“What surprises me about Liverpool is that it doesn’t have two great strikers that it will hit and they will get many goals in the head,” said Neville. “He has the likes of Mane, Salah and Wijnaldum there and they write down their crossings, it’s so good.”

“Its quality is out of this world.”

Watford vs Liverpool February 29, 2020, 5: 00 p.m. Live

Usually when talking to Sky sports After the game, Alexander-Arnold was much more magnanimous about his role in the team’s success.

“It all depends on my teammates around me as if they weren’t doing the races, those crosses are just getting out of play,” he said. Sky sports. “It all depends on the attackers and the team, but I’m happy with how things are going so far.”

The statistics behind its success.

Whichever is responsible, Alexander-Arnold has created 73 Premier League opportunities so far this season. That’s much more than any other Liverpool player, more than any other Premier League player, with the exception of Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.

Against West Ham, the 21-year-old English international recorded his twelfth attendance of the Premier League season, matching his own record he set for a defender last season.

With 25 assists in total in his Premier League career, Alexander-Arnold is the third youngest player in any position to reach that mark, only behind Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney.

As Carragher suggests, that is appropriate because Alexander-Arnold is much more than just a defender. He is the creative outlet for this Liverpool team.

“Sometimes you let yourself go talking about a player,” Carragher said. “But when you think of the best in that position, I’m talking about Cafu and Dani Alves, they were world class in that position. In fact, he is running the game from the side.”

“What makes it special is that it’s like having Kevin De Bruyne on the right side. It’s like having a midfielder on the right side.”

Is the future in the midfield?

So, could Alexander-Arnold move to the center of the field one day? “A lot of people have said that about him moving to the center of the field, but I’m not sure he believes more there than he is creating now,” Carragher added.

“What you find when you play as full-back is that you are always out of the game. Normally, full-back is activated, so you often have time to raise your head and choose someone. I think sometimes in the midfield, there is someone with you all the time. “

Alexander-Arnold recognized this difference himself.

“The main difference I noticed is that when you receive the ball in the middle of the park, there are players around you,” he explained.

“But when you are on the band line, you understand that there is no one behind you, so there is less need to check your shoulders, you do not need to have your head turned too much.”

As a result, Carragher expects Alexander-Arnold to continue in his current position. It is unlikely that they will find someone better.

“Unless Liverpool has a right-hand side that lives up to it, then you could say that Liverpool might miss someone with Kevin De Bruyne’s passing ability in the center of the field and think about it.”

“But what he’s doing right now, he wouldn’t dream of moving it.”