Trent Reznor has “a huge pan of fear” to incorporate into the new nine-inch-nails music

Trent Reznor has released another update on new music from Nine Inch Nails.

It has been announced that the band will release and tour new music this year in an interview in late 2019.

Now Reznor has revealed in a new interview with Zane Lowe about Beats 1 that he wants to work with his writing partner Atticus Ross on new material for the band.

“We both talk every day about how much we want to work on new nine inch nails that I think will grow if we can’t because we are working on films,” said Reznor to Lowe (via ROTIEREN).

Reznor and Ross are facing a series of soundtrack jobs in which they will set the new Pixar film Soul and David Fincher’s upcoming film Mank to music.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Regarding nine-inch-nails music, Reznor says to Lowe: “There is a huge pan of fear that is just waiting to be turned into something.”

Reznor continued, “Not a day goes by. I don’t feel like, man, how the hell am I supposed to do this because I have no idea how I’m going to do it.”

“And I think, as uncomfortable as it may be, it’s a good place to be here. It still feels like trying to move forward and not stagnate.”

Reznor also talked about being accepted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and announced that he learned of the news the same day his wife Mariqueen Maandig gave birth to their fifth child.

“I’m pretty blown away,” said Reznor. “It feels good to believe that something that you’ve really put your life into and that you haven’t endangered can be recognized by a nice mainstream group.”

“(Atticus Ross and I) both assumed that … there is no lack of trust in our own material, it is just … we are not that and we are not that.”