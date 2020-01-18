Trent Reznor heard about the launch of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the same day his wife was born

Trent Reznor has announced that he has received news that he and his band Nine Inch Nails should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on the same day that his wife gave birth to their fifth child.

The industrial rock pioneers joined Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex among the 35th year initiate classes announced on Wednesday (January 15)

Reznor said to Zane Lowe at Beats One: “We got the preview a few days ago after we committed to secrecy. I came home from the hospital to have a baby and have a letter that I had to open at midnight was that message. It was the icing on the cake of a pretty intense day. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Reznor said that he and bandmate Atticus Ross talked about their plans for Nine Inch Nails in 2020.

“We talk every day about how much we want to work on new nine inch nails that I think will grow when we can’t because we are working on footage that is being turned into something,” said Reznor.

Reznor and Ross are currently working on the score for the upcoming Pixar film Soul and have also signed up to provide music for the next film by David Fincher, Mank.

The prolific musicians released three volumes of music related to their soundtrack for HBO’s Watchmen last year and also provided music for Netlix’s Horror Horror Bird Box. Her last release of Nine Inch Nails was the acclaimed “Bad Witch” in 2018.