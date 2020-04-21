Trevor’s ex considered his ‘bachelor’ drama with some cryptic tweets

Trevor may have been able to convince Jamie to trust him despite his “decisiveness” in the past, but his ex-ex might have something to say about it. Trevor’s ex has considered his bachelor’s drama on Twitter after the aspiring musician confronted her good friend about the “lies and cheating” that reportedly happened to end their relationship. And she seemed to suggest that the star of your heart was not completely honest about what really happened. (The commotion turned to Trevor to respond, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In an April 20 episode of The Spinoff Bachelor, the Natasha Natasha revealed that she was close friends with Trevor’s ex, Sierra Nielsen, and “betrayed” her during their two-and-a-half-year relationship. Trevor claimed he “never physically cheated” on his ex, but toured a different version of social media events. “You can learn a lot from your mistakes, but only when you’re not constantly lying about them,” she wrote in a Twitter creepy post after the episode aired. “Look at them. Stop denying them. Lies may temporarily leave you with others. But they will keep you at war with yourself forever.”

Sierra later re-recorded the interview with Natascha from Us Weekly and thanked the aspiring pop star for standing up for her on the show. “That message!” She wrote, along with some extended heart and emoji. “That’s why I’m proud to call you a friend (Natascha). We need stronger women like you who aren’t afraid to stand up and support and protect other women.” In the interview, Nashche blamed Trevor for being manipulated and “serial cheated,” but she also focused on the importance of standing up for other betrayed women, something she was grateful for.

During the episode, Natascha has made it clear that she is not confronting Trevor about his relationship with Sierra simply to cause drama, but as a way to protect Jamie. “I’m 10 years older than Jamie. If I can protect her from someone who’s going to hurt her, I want to be the one for her,” she told the cameras. “I wish I had someone like that to take care of me.”

Natascha echoed her sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that even though she didn’t know she and Trevor would be in the same show, once she realized who he was, she felt compelled to speak. “I knew he hit my friend really, really hard. He broke her heart, she was very public on the subject,” Natasha said. “I’m not here to tell (Jamie) what to do. I’m just here to help guide her or give her the information that will help her make the best decision for herself. As women, we need to look after each other.”

And while she doesn’t judge Jamie who decided to stay with Trevor and pursue their nascent romance, Natasha didn’t add that she didn’t think Trevor was completely honest with her about his past relationship. “I was told it was definitely not just emotional cheating,” she told ET, claiming she had also received lots of messages from other women who had been “betrayed” by Trevor in the past. “There are tons of girls who say the same thing … I don’t think (he was there to find love).”

Trevor, for his part, told ET before the episode that he was “dazzled” by Natasha’s confrontation, but that he felt he was handling the situation as best he could. “It’s (a big deal), but just like any other part of life, you can’t control the things that happened,” Trevor explained. “All you can control is how you react. I think I was nothing but myself in this show.” So far, it seems to have been good enough for Jamie – even if Trevor’s ex disagrees with the way he presented the situation.