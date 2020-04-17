Trevor’s Present Drama in Bachelor’s: Listen to Your Heart Promo

Raise your hands if you are surprised that Trevor performed the drama on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Nobody? Think so.

E! News has an exclusive promo for a new episode of the Bachelor spinoff on Monday, and Jamie’s bad dreams are breaking. But of course, people in this franchise should learn to stop saying things like “I can’t see anything wrong.”

In Monday’s episode, a new girl named Natascha arrives at the house, and she becomes friends with the former Trevor. He had some questions for Trev, “lying and cheating – did that happen?” Jamie finally cries, but somehow this is good news for Ryan, the guy Jamie goes on a date with in the first episode who doesn’t get him a rose, but gets a rose from Rudi after his brief Matt ends badly.

Elsewhere in the episode, the two Sheridan and Julia sing a duet at the iHeartRadio studio, and Chris and Bri enjoy a dream date at the Guitar Center, while some new ladies compete for Brandon’s attention.

This time, the men are distributing roses, so there will be some women who come home empty handed at the end of the night.

Bachelor Presents: Hear Your Heart airs Monday at 8pm on ABC.