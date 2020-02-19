[Trey Smith of Tennessee wins the Jason Witten Man of the 12 months Award – Up News Information Dallas / Fort Well worth]

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Trey Smith, an offensive lineman at the College of Tennessee, took household the Jason Witten Collegiate Person of the 12 months Award, which is awarded per year to a Division I soccer participant who has shown remarkable courage, integrity and sportsmanship inside and off the field.

The prize was offered Tuesday night time at The Star in Frisco. Other finalists incorporated Air Force Industry Marshal Isaiah Sanders and Southern California Open up Receiver Michael Pittman.

Smith’s job was questioned right after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he returned to get the initially team’s Southeast Convention honors previous period.

%MINIFYHTML0041d7efb9388a1248b63c4e67210d9c11% %MINIFYHTML0041d7efb9388a1248b63c4e67210d9c12%

Smith has directed coat campaigns for the Knoxville Space Rescue Ministry each of the final two seasons. Much more than one,000 coats had been donated just about every year. Smith also speaks routinely to youth teams and elementary faculties.

The offensive lineman at the College of Tennessee, Trey Smith (remaining) with Jason Witten. (Credit: Up News Information 11 News)

A contribution of $ 10,000 on behalf of Smith will go to your school’s scholarship fund. The contribution will be built by the Witten Rating Foundation.

Smith introduced in January that he would return to Tennessee for his senior calendar year instead of entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

An additional terrific story at this function was about Witten’s potential in the NFL. He reported he needs to carry on actively playing in 2020 and hopes it will be with the Dallas Cowboys.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Information Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Related Press contributed to this report).