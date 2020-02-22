[Trey Wingo posts pic of a bear on his back porch, even however the pic is from 2017]

Trey Wingo experienced a bit of a scare today as a bear tried using to enter his dwelling, or at least that’s what it seemed like. Wingo posted a pic on his Twitter account of a bear standing on the porch railing and peering into the glass doorway.

So… a bear just walked up to our again porch pic.twitter.com/hBCgpbYLMx — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 22, 2020

There’s just just one challenge with this image. That picture is from 2017 so except if Wingo designed the capability to journey again in time (which would honestly be kick ass), there is something else heading on here.

Positive adequate, a CBS News article and video from May 2017 contained the bear in the actual exact pose with the same tags on its ears and standing on the identical coloured deck as the pic Wingo posted. Googling “bear attempts to crack into home” will get you to the pic as very well. Scrolling via replies, many others have pointed out that this did not really take place to Wingo.

I’m honestly not absolutely sure why Trey made the decision to write-up a pic of a bear from virtually a few yrs in the past and act like this occurred to him. Surely, there are much better and additional honest means to make social media engagement. If it was meant to be a joke or a take a look at to see how lots of men and women one can idiot, I guess “mission accomplished” simply because a bunch of persons considered that.

Sure, this isn’t sporting activities so it is not like this quickly usually means Wingo would bend the real truth on a sporting activities story. But with an abundance of “fake news” out and about on social media and persons now distrusting the mainstream media, it’s possibly greatest to not hazard your reputation on a thing this dumb and a little something that can be so very easily disputed.

The submit Trey Wingo posts pic of a bear on his back again porch, even while the pic is from 2017 appeared initially on Dreadful Asserting.