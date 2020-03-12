Tri-County Health Officials Answer Questions About Coronavirus as a Pandemic in 10 Colorado Counties – News News

% MINIFYHTML3c28b92b527e176ed5e2692d7734b8ed11%

Colorado’s largest local public health agency, Tri-County Health Colorado, held a “virtual city hall” for 1.5 million people in the eastern metropolitan area Wednesday night to answer questions and answer questions about the new coronavirus rapidly spread, as the burden of the state case rose above 30)

Questions ranged from how coronavirus compares to the usual flu virus, whether someone once infected can get it again, and whether a home test kit may be available soon.

“I would never expect it soon,” Tri-County chief executive Dr. John Douglas said of a home rehearsal. “Maybe in the future, but certainly not now.”

Douglas spoke from his home via video link, suspicious of a cough that developed earlier in the day when he and his Tri-County colleagues emphasized maintaining a distance between themselves and others in the face of possible illness.

Accompanied by the transmission were Tri-County medical epidemiologist Dr. Bernadette Ann Albanese, and director of emergency preparedness, response and surveillance for communicable diseases, Michele Askenazi.

Of the three counties in the city council calling Wednesday, only Adams has not yet reported a case of coronavirus. Douglas County had one of the first two cases reported in Colorado, dated March 5. This week, Arapahoe County released its first case of coronavirus. There are a total of three cases.

The Town Hall on Wednesday can be viewed on multi-county websites, Facebook pages and YouTube accounts. There was no immediate data available on how many people tuned in.

Albanese told viewers that washing hands regularly, cleaning surfaces, and staying at least six feet away from someone who coughs and sneezes is essential to slow the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

“We need to change the social norm on hygiene,” he said. “This disease spreads from one person to another. We have to break that chain of spread.”

As a sign of how fast events moved under the shadow of the global pandemic, the city hall launch was delayed a few minutes to make room for a White House speech on President Donald Trump’s virus. Then, during the broadcast, news broke that actor Tom Hanks had contracted a coronavirus and that the National Basketball Association had suspended its season.

On Wednesday, 16 more people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Colorado, bringing the number of people infected with the life-threatening virus to 33 in the state. The new cases mark the first COVID-19 “community-wide mark in Colorado,” state health officials said.

Governor Jared Polis called on people over the age of 60 and people with health problems who emphasize avoiding travel to the Colorado country and avoid attending large-scale community meetings. Concern for Colorado’s mountain towns comes as nine state cases were confirmed among Australians visiting Aspen, plus four in Eagle County and one in Summit County.

A @DENAirport City clerk received a purportedly positive test for COVID-19 at the state lab. This test must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention @CDC. pic.twitter.com/yGtJLJVRTO

– Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 11, 2020

Despite the governor’s warning to the elderly, Douglas offered some reassurance in that note during the borough, which was held at Douglas County headquarters in Castle Rock.

“It’s not universally fatal to older people,” Douglas said.

He cited statistics that for 50 years, there is only a 1.5% COVID-19 death rate. That goes up to 3.5% for those in their 60s and 8% for those in their 70s. For people in their 80s, COVID-19 has a 15% death rate, the doctor said.

“This is not a fatal uniform,” he said.

Albanese, a Tri-County epidemiologist, added another hopeful observation Wednesday, saying that so far COVID-19 appears to be a disease and that it has become a disease when it comes to an individual infecting it.

“It seems to be a one-time disease, at least in the period of time we are seeing now,” he said.

Douglas was unable to provide a strong answer to a question about whether coronavirus would disappear only when the weather warms up, as is typical of other flu viruses.

“We would like this to happen, but we don’t believe it,” he said.

He also said that it is too early to know if the coronavirus will reappear with the next flu season or disappear as SARS did.

“The hope that she will leave is untested,” Douglas said.

