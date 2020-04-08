Triage instructions in India do not explain who uses an air conditioner, and this is a concern during Covid-19.

The recent release of government data in the form of a “review of Covid 19 national readiness” by the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Public Complaints revealed some horrific statistics. There are two distinct statistics: beds and air conditioners are not enough.

This is worrying because current trends show that a large number of infections jump in a day, and the percentage of infected people who need to be admitted to the ICU is now 5% of the total number of infected people. In such a situation, it is important to know how the hospital’s scarce resources, especially air conditioners, which require about 2.3 percent of the infected population, are divided and how they are distributed if they override our medical infrastructure.

The division of scarce hospital resources among different people who need the same people includes the principle of “triage”. During the Napoleonic Wars in Europe and Africa, the principle of progress was ensured that priority was given to soldiers who were able to fight.

Pursuit in the current sense is nothing more than a protocol for deciding how to use scarce medical equipment and saving lives in the health infrastructure hypothesis. The idea and principle of using medical triage is the result of simple mathematics: if hypothesized, say if there are 10 sensitive patients who need an air conditioner at the same time, there is actually a single air conditioner that can be used. it?

The news reports from Italy and other important parts of COVID record disturbing and worrying cases that doctors have to make difficult decisions.

A doctor works in a intensive care unit working to care for COVID-19 patients at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy, on March 21, 2020. Fabio Bucciarelli / New York Times

“Whenever a bed is released, two anesthesiologists consult with a resuscitator and an internal medicine doctor to decide who will do it,” Marco Rosta, deputy director of the Polyclinic San Dunato Special Care Unit, told Euractiv. He will occupy. Age and medical condition are already important factors. Having a family tells him that even if there is no opportunity, you should “look at the patient’s face and say,” Everything is fine. ” It destroys. ”

And there have been many heartbreaking reports of how elderly patients leave air conditioners. In Italy, a 72-year-old Italian priest released his ventilator to be used to save the life of a young patient, while in Belgium, 92-year-old Susan Hoylast refused to take an air conditioner instead. The same case is used for a younger patient.

The United States, which now has the highest incidence of the disease, has awakened from the fact that ventilators are likely to be rationed. The United States has made progress in developing guidelines for covering up tailoring in medical accidents.

In 2015, the state of New York updated its guidelines for air conditioners to address the hospital’s obvious infrastructure in the event of an outbreak of influenza. The guidelines consist of four sections: Adult Guidelines, Child Guidelines, Infant Guidelines, and Legal Considerations in Implementing the Guidelines.

These details describe the fundamental challenges that the concept of triage will face. It recognizes the fundamental right to life as any American citizen benefits from it, and seeks to reconcile it with the concept of rationing and even the denial of life-saving treatment in the event of a crisis.

The states of Michigan and Minnesota have also created a so-called “worst case scenario” due to the availability and rationing of air conditioners.

In India, the response to the Covid-19 disaster has been established in the legal infrastructure of the 2005 Disaster Management Act. Under the law, the lock was announced for 21 days, under the auspices of the National Disaster Management Agency. The Prime Minister is responsible for this Prime Minister.

National National Disaster Management (Hospital Safety) guidelines address how hospitals should operate during a national disaster.

However, the Triage chapter, Chapter 4.9, contains a single page of the tutorial and uses the “first patient seen” principle. Non-negotiable guidelines on hospital hospital infrastructure have not even considered this possibility. There is nothing in the instructions about the instructions that should be used in the decision-making process, which is given among many hypothetical people who need an air conditioner during a crisis.

There is no way to guide hospital officials and see doctors on how to move equipment to save lives.

It is important to understand the importance of this laconic: As mentioned earlier, if in a hypothetical situation out of 10 people who are equally critical, a hospital is forced to give only one person due to the lack of life savings. To choose. Then, according to that choice, the remaining 9 people can die.

The lack of a clear and pre-determined strategy regarding the rationing of life-saving equipment not only confuses and makes less optimal use of scarce resources, but also violates most of the “constitutional rights” enshrined in the constitution. There, run. Art 21 The Right to Life.

Constitutional Note: “No one may be deprived of his life or personal liberty except in accordance with the procedure established by law.” The lack of precise procedures and guidelines for life-saving triage is contrary to the basic requirement of art denial. 21, Right to Life, “Rules of Procedure.”

The need for a method, in which case it can be a comprehensive guide to triage, thus becoming a fundamental need. It is the practice that – in the hypothesis, however, the Indian scenario after the United States will be hospitalized in terms of the number of infections – according to which all ventilation policies will be based on it.

The importance of the term “rule of law” was first highlighted in a prominent ruling by the Hooman High Court in Manka Gandhi v. The Indian Union, in which the court discussed how fundamental rights in art are. 21 can only be restricted by clear, compulsory and valid laws. The argument was simple: the law-enforced procedure will first support the legislative action taken, and second, that there is a procedure that shows that the government has given enough thought to the situation while exercising its executive power. . He invented the best possible way to solve the problem. Ultimately, it ensures that people are aware of the reality that the individual may be interacting with the established procedure.

In this case, non-compliance with the appropriate instructions / procedures for rationing and the use of appropriate ventilation devices, does not comply with any of these conditions. If hospitals start ventilating the diet, it will be based on a nude policy. Most importantly, many people in general do not have a way of understanding how to make decisions about life and death.

In the absence of clear guidelines, the factual nature of the situation allows hospitals and health care providers to innovate locally while making decisions about life and death. His decisions will be untested, non-uniform, and ultimately a great insult to the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Abhimanyu Tewari is a lawyer for the Supreme Court.

.