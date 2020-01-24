Trial Date Confirmed For Drunk Driver Accused In Accident That Killed Mother And 5-Year-Old Son

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Trial of Redlands man charged with two counts of second degree murder in a fire accident that killed a 5-year-old boy and the child’s mother was confirmed to begin on next month.

A trial date of February 3 has been set for 24-year-old Daniel Mejia, and lawyers told the court on Friday that the trial should last four weeks.

In addition to the counts of murder, Mejia is charged with two counts of manslaughter for DUI and DUI causing bodily harm.

The accident occurred on November 24, 2017, at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Highway 99 south, just north of the Taft highway.

Juan Rodriguez Garcia was driving his family when he slowed down and pulled his Jeep at the center divider to change a flat tire.

It was then that Mejia, who was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado at high speed, crashed into the rear of the family’s Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Jeep drove several times and ended up on the center divider, where it caught fire.

The accident killed Axel Rodriguez, 5, and injured his mother, Karla Mendoza, 21, who died the next day. Axel’s 3-year-old sister Zoey Mendoza suffered moderate injuries.