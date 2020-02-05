Trial date in the infamous murder case at the Pasco cinema

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A trial date was set for a man who shot another man six years ago in a Pasco County movie theater.

In January 2014, Curtis Reeves and his wife sat in a Wesley Chapel movie theater to see the film “Lone Survivor”. Reeves is a retired veteran from the Tampa Police Department.

At some point, Reeves realized that a man was texting on his cell phone while watching the movie. Reeves went out to speak to an employee of the theater, but they didn’t come to help immediately.

Reeves returned to the theater and got involved in an oral argument with Chad Oulson, 43, about his cell phone use.

According to the authorities, Oulson threw a bag of popcorn at Reeves, who took out a pistol and shot him in the chest. Reeves fired his gun and Oulson fell to the ground and later died from his injuries.

Reeves never denied shooting and killing Oulson, but maintained self-defense from the start. Reeves was arrested and charged with murder.

His lawyer argued the case under Florida’s “stand your ground” law, but the argument was dismissed in a trial and eventually dismissed by the Florida Supreme Court.

Reeves’ lawyers have filed numerous applications and arguments in the case, and more than six years after the incident, the case has still not been brought to justice.

On Wednesday, 77-year-old Reeves appeared in court when his lawyer told a judge he needed more time to prepare, since 127 potential witnesses to the case and more than 7,000 pages of transcripts had to be checked.

“Trying to be up to date with this case will take some time in my opinion,” said lawyer Richard Escobar.

Attorney TJ Grimaldi represents Chad Oulson’s wife and says the case has been delayed long enough.

“I find it almost reprehensible that this thing should continue six years later. I think it’s a joke to say that it takes more time to do something,” said Grimaldi.

Escobar says the wheels of justice are moving slowly

“There is no need to judge quickly. Let’s do it right. Let’s do it right so that we no longer have to make appeals and post-conviction decisions. Let’s get it right in October. Let the jury decide. “

Grimaldi says the delay is “beyond making sure things are done right” and Oulson’s wife wants the process to start as soon as possible. This is a clear delay tactic. You know that this man dies in prison no matter how long the sentence lasts. “

Escobar and Grimaldi agree on this point. Both men say a prison sentence is a death sentence for the former official, who has been under house arrest since his first appearance in court.

Curtis Reeves is expected to be on trial on October 5, 2020, and the trial is expected to take three weeks. A status check is scheduled for March 11 at 3:00 p.m.