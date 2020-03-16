“Trial face tomorrow or else ..”: Gov. Kamal Nathu’s harsh warning – India news

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has set a new deadline for Chief Minister Kamal Nath to prove the majority of his government in the assembly by Tuesday, saying that he would think the government had lost confidence in the assembly if it failed the crucial test.

The deadline came hours after the Prajapati NP chairman abruptly adjourned the assembly for another 10 days on Monday in light of coronavirus health issues. Speaker Prajapati said the assembly would be repeated on March 26, the day lawmakers in the state must vote for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who expected Chief Minister Kamal Nath would not face a no-confidence vote, rushed to the Supreme Court along with nine other BJP lawmakers in a matter of minutes to petition the highest court.

Also Read: Respect the Constitution, Kamal Nath, the governor of MPs, says it will prove to be a majority

In his guilty plea, Chouhan claimed that the Congress-led coalition government in the state wanted to delay the given check so it could arm the laws and bribe MPs. The petition is expected to be taken over by the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Chouhan opened the second front of the house in Bhopal and paraded his MPs before Governor Lalji Tandon, claiming that Kamal Nath did not have a majority in the home.

Tandon told Kamal Nath last week to clear the noon test by Monday given the resignation letters sent to him by 22 lawmakers. The Chief Minister responded to this announcement on Monday, telling him that an examination test would only take place after legislators “in captivity” in Bengaluru were released.

That argument, Tandon said in his response later in the evening, is “pointless.”

Read Also: As the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh continues, CM Kamal Nath says “my MLAs are not for sale”

Most of the Kamal Nath governments in the 230-member assembly came into question after 22 MPs resigned.

The resignation followed the post of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who was leaving Congress and headed straight for the BJP. The Speaker accepted the resignation of six members, bringing the House’s strength to 222, with a majority rating of 112. There are two vacancies in the 230-member assembly.

Prior to the crisis, the Congress had 114 MPPs and enjoyed the support of 4 independent legislators, 2 MPPs from the Bahujan Samaj Party and 1 Samajwadi Party legislators. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

. [ToTranslate tags] kamal nath [t] madhya pradesh [t] BJP [t] fake tandon [t] bhopal [t] floor test