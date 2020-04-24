Trial filed against Boy Scouts as Hawaii closes sexual abuse claims window

Eight people were sexually abused when they were boy scouts in Hawaii in the 1960s and 1970s, they were alleged in a lawsuit filed today as the state window closed on allowing child sexual abuse claims that they would have been banned from a law of limits.

Various states and Washington, D.C., have extended or suspended limitation laws to allow child abuse abuse claims stretching back decades. In Hawaii, a window for filing old claims was first opened in 2012. It reopened in 2018 and closes today.

The lawsuit of the eight men currently living in Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington state also comes as lawyers urge potential victims to come forward as Boy Scouts of America is working on its bankruptcy plan.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in an effort to stop hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a large compensation fund for those who were molested as youth decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

Scouts joined Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a wide range of lawsuits, many of which were made possible by changes in state law to allow long-term sexual abuse lawsuits.

Appointed as a defendant in the Hawaii action is the Aloha Boy Scouts Council ”.

While bankruptcy proceedings have suspended lawsuits against boy scouts in America, the windows allow for filing claims against local committees and other sponsored organizations, said Stewart Eisenberg, one of the attorneys representing the eight men.

“Hawaii is one of the first people to close their windows,” he said. States with active windows include California, Arizona, New York, New Jersey and Montana.

The Hawaii lawsuit filed in state court will likely be put on hold and its unclear whether they will be transferred to bankruptcy court, Eisenberg said.

“It’s important because the councils, we believe, need to be held accountable, because in many cases they were the ones who were directly responsible for hiring the perpetrator, putting him in a position where he could access children in the programs, Tim Kosnoff, another lawyer representing the men, said that Tim Kosnoff, another lawyer in the scout camps, etc.

The two lawyers are part of AbusedinScouting, a consortium of law firms representing the victims.

Aloha Council representatives could not immediately get to comment after the lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon.

Among the allegations, a California man says he was about 10 when an assistant scoutmaster abused him during a camping trip on Oahu. The scoutmaster’s assistant “would tell ghost stories, and many of the scouts would become very scared,” and the scoutmaster’s assistant would use that scary to visit scouts in their tent camps and abuse them, the lawsuit said.

Another California plaintiff said he was about 14 around 1976 when a cook “held a knife to his throat in the shower while forcing him to comply with his sexual demands” during a five-week small male scouts travel camping on the Big Island, according to the. lawsuit.

A deadline to file claims in the bankruptcy proceedings is expected in the fall, Kosnoff said.

Lawyers are trying to “find the word for those who know that they need to come forward and participate in the bankruptcy proceedings, whether they live in a state with a window,” Eisenberg said. “So we have to make it … as clear as possible to those who are out there who have been abused and are either afraid to come forward or reluctant or reluctant, which now is the time.”