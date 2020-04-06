Trial times for India in the race to head to the coronavirus epidemic

NEW DELHI – India, like many countries that have been plagued by pandemics, is having difficulty filing a coronavirus test, but in some places the odds of the disease appear so drowning should it begin domestic transmission increased.

Officials expect to test 20,000 people every day over the weekend, twice the current rate.

Since India’s first case was confirmed on January 30, India has conducted just a little over 96,000 trials, focusing efforts on identifying those who have contacted people tested positive.

The results show 4,067 people were infected, and 107 died of respiratory disease.

Officials believe a three-week national lock-up ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slowed the spread of the virus to communities, giving them a chance to catch up on racing to stop a full-blown epidemic.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the Indian health ministry, is leading the effort to tackle the spread of infections, the country said, gradually increasing its testing capacity.

“We must not panic, we must be prepared,” Agarwal said.

“We’ve been following a pro-active policy from the beginning. Our focus has been on tracking and tracking contacts. Instead of being chased by the virus, we are chasing the virus.”

The test doubled in the last two days from 5,000 samples a day, another health official said. “It is expected to reach 20,000 in the next three days and will increase in the next few weeks as planned,” the official said.

In addition, the country is planning to scale up to 100,000 tests a day in the “worst case,” the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government’s arm that controls the trial, said in a statement.

Globally, more than 1.25 million people have been reported to be infected with COVID-19, and more powerful nations than India have been fiercely criticized for their slow initial response, especially regarding testing.

Having chided for a test lag, the United States has overtaken China as the country suffering most infections. The United States has conducted nearly one million trials, and 336,000 people tested positive.

In India, with 1.3 billion people, hundreds of millions of poor, living in poor and clean conditions, there is a real fear that if the test starts too far down the curve, the confirmed cases doesn’t even account for the tip of the iceberg.

“There is a consensus among epidemiologists, doctors and district-level administrators that the need for time is aggressive and extensive,” said former finance minister P. Chidambaram and a leader of the opposition opposition party.

However, doctors said the campaign for mass screening was impaired by the lack of both test kits and protection for staff conducting the tests.

SOUTH ASIA

Everywhere in South Asia, medical infrastructure can be scarce, and authorities are playing catch-up while testing kits are available.

Bangladesh and Nepal moved on Monday to further restrict people’s movement in hopes of containing the virus.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada said a two-week lockout that would on Tuesday be extended by another week. Bangladesh, which is struggling to keep people under control with a similar shutdown, has suspended prayers at mosques to prevent worshipers from leaving their homes.

Afghanistan had 367 cases out of 2,737 people tested. The western province of Herat has suffered the worst outbreak, as thousands of Afghans have returned in recent weeks from Iran, where the virus has hit hard.

Officials said there were major screenings such as temperature tests but only a small portion of border crossings from Iran were tested.

In Bangladesh, with a population of 160 million, the government faces criticism for lack of testing.

“We are testing in 14-15 different places. We will increase the number of tests to 1,000-1,500 per day in the future,” said Health Minister Zahid Malik. The test rate will vary from 300 on Sunday, up from 50 to 100 last week.

Pakistan’s health service says it has conducted 35,875 tests so far, based on a test policy only on people with a suspected travel history, direct exposure to someone who tested positive or exhibited chronic symptoms with underlying history of health problems.

The following are government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia:

* India has 4067 cases, including 109 killed

* Pakistan has 3,277 cases, including 50 deaths

* Afghanistan has 367 cases, including 7 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 176 cases, including 5 deaths

* Bangladesh has 123 cases, including 12 deaths

* The Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths (Additional reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediq and Charlotte Greenfield in Kabul, Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)