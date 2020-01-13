Tribune Publishing offers buyouts for employees

Loading...

Tribune Publishing on Monday offered employees buy-outs, with the need to prepare for ‘industry-wide revenue challenges’.

In an email to employees, Tribune Publishing CEO and President Tim Knight wrote that the company will offer buyouts to employees with eight or more years of experience.

“Although it is our desire to retain all of our talented employees, we must confront and plan the important financial obstacles that lie ahead,” Knight wrote.

The buyouts only come a few months after the Alden Global Capital hedge fund in New York became the largest shareholder of Tribune Publishing. The 32% stake in the hedge fund has caused some Tribune employees concern because of Alden’s reputation for cost savings.

“It feels like it’s just more of the same: new owner, but the same short-term thinking, the same lack of interest in news gathering investments,” said Charlie J. Johnson, vice-president of the Tribune / RedEye unit of the Chicago Tribune Guild.

Johnson said the property union will negotiate the details of what the buyout offers will look like.

“We’re going to see what conditions are offered and make sure they are good,” Johnson said.

A Tribune Publishing spokesperson declined to comment.

Knight said the company must cut back because revenues from its print titles, commercial production and distribution continue to decline.

“Because we are committed to extending the lifespan of those products and services and serving our home delivery subscribers, we must anticipate a continued decline in printing revenue by reducing our costs.”

Tribune Publishing has its headquarters in Chicago and owns daily newspapers throughout the country, including the Chicago Tribune, the Orlando Sentinel, the New York Daily News and the Baltimore Sun.