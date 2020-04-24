Tribute from music star pours for Fred the Godson

Frederick Thomas was a rapper known as Fred the Godson, one of the loudest underground rappers from the Bronx, and a lyricist. His wordplay, flow and punchline have made him a popular fixture in rap games.

“He was top-notch in lyrics and bars. He was the man,” said artist J Diamond.

Thomas grew up in the Bronx-in fact, one of his nicknames was the Big Bronx. He jumped heavily into the mixtape rap scene in 2010 and released two acclaimed releases. Though he has never signed a major label, he was considered an up-and-coming star who collaborated regularly with famous projects such as French Montana and Pusha T.

He was working on a new project when he fell ill with the new coronavirus. On April 6, the rapper asked for prayers in an Instagram post and showed him the ventilator. On Thursday, friends received the news that they took the worst turn and died at the Montefiore Medical Center.

“A few days ago he was fine, so he was upset. He was told he was fine. The whole hip-hop community was sending their prayers for him,” J Diamond said. .

The news of Thomas’ death was widespread in word-of-mouth, with rappers such as NAS, French Montana and Fat Joe expressing their losses on social media. Fat Joe called Thomas his brother, “I had a lot of conversation and had a great time. To say the least, I am shocked. I love you very much.”

Thomas recently co-wrote the song with J Diamond.

“I’ve known Fred for a few years, but it was a personal loss for me and him because I and he had to make a video. I had a record I hadn’t released yet. I respect him as a true Dope MC, “said J Diamond.

Other than music, many say that Thomas will be remembered as his positive energy and family guy. He leaves his wife and two daughters. A childhood friend said he was only 41 years old.

