Tribute paid to British backpacker who died when Sydney cliff fell

Emotional tributes poured in for a “talented” and “incredibly beautiful” British backpacker who died after falling from a notorious cliff for tourists risking their lives to take selfies.

Madalyn Davis, 21, dived Sunday morning at the cliffs of Diamond Bay, in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

New South Wales Marine Rescue said it began searching for Miss Davis at 6:30 am after emergency services were alerted when a group of people were taking pictures on the cliffs “inside the fence”, but did not find it.

A body was recovered from the water about four hours later.

Miss Davis was a makeup artist and eyelash beautician who had been traveling to Thailand and Bali for a few weeks before arriving in Australia, according to her Instagram account.

In December, the Lincoln-based beautician said, “A month ago right after the full moon festival, I can’t believe I have been traveling for a month now!”

“I have not looked at my old life once (I missed my job) and I am super excited for my future abroad.”

Another woman, 27, from Sydney, died after falling 30 meters from a cliff on rocks below in the neighboring Vaucluse reserve last August, according to the Australian press.

The council of Waverley, the local authority in the area, commissioned an “urgent visitor safety report on the Diamond Bay reserve” following the incident.

Former visitors have also left warnings for tourists to “watch out” at the edge of the cliff on Google Reviews, with comments including: “They’ve now barricaded the best part but you can still get some nice pictures of the trail walk ”and -wedding photos here… but you have to be very careful. ”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that staff at the British consulate in Sydney were in contact with local authorities in Diamond Bay after the incident.

After the death of Miss Davis, friends left emotional tributes on social media and Made In Chelsea star Charlie Mills commented on “Rip x” on his latest Instagram photo.

A friend, Jord Salthouse, said he was with Miss Davis an hour before his death.

He posted on Instagram: “All our hearts are with you, the absolute life of any party.

“Always ready to put a smile on anyone’s face and the first to laugh … the best person to have around.”

“I can’t believe that an hour after our last meeting, you were gone.

“Rest easy princess, we love you so much.”

“We will forever and forever be missed in our hearts. RIP angel. ”

Miss Davis’ work friend Georgie Lockett said, “Rest in peace, still remember the conversations we had about the boys when we were working together, you’re an angel.”