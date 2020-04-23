Tributes compensated to Crystal Palace paramedic who died after contracting coronavirus

Tributes have been paid out to a matchday paramedic, who died earlier this week right after contracting Covid-19.

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for 32 yrs, and for the final 8 experienced been doing the job as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-facet clinical crew.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and reported he was a “much-beloved colleague” and good friend.

We are saddened to notify supporters of the news that Ian Reynolds, a a lot-beloved colleague, friend, and a member of the CPFC relatives missing his battle versus Coronavirus previously this week.

Our feelings are with his close friends and family.#CPFC

— Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) April 22, 2020

Colleague Dr Amir Pakravan reported: “As a human being, he was the ideal pal you could want for, usually smiling, serene and easy-heading and an avid Palace supporter.

“As a colleague, he was exceptionally specialist, responsible, approachable, highly skilled and educated, and always ready to assistance. He was the full deal and an complete pleasure to get the job done with.”

He is survived by his wife and two sons, one particular of whom, Jack, also operates as a member of the Crystal Palace stretcher crew.

Dr Pakravan explained: “Our pitch-side medical group will not be the similar with out Ian.

“The views of all people at Crystal Palace FC are with his family and pals.

“Rest in peace, Ian.”

The London Ambulance Department dropped a single of its most beloved and very long-serving users nowadays https://t.co/o8gAzfzfSw pic.twitter.com/tFEluL55RX

— LAS UNISON (@LASUNISON) April 21, 2020

Mr Reynolds had labored at New Addington, exactly where he also served as an active Unison rep, as well the principal liaison among the London Ambulance Provider and all the Croydon care households.

A spokesperson for the union said he embodied all their values: “A wise, expert and popular guy who experienced time for everyone and could relate to his colleagues, members and patients alike – no matter of their history or id – with an simplicity that endeared him to anyone he arrived throughout.

“He loved his tunes, consuming live gigs like he did craft ales. Ian was the mate who always had time for a curry and a chat, who realized what you have been going as a result of and would be there for you with sensible words and phrases and irreverent jokes in equivalent evaluate.

“They really do not make them like Ian any a lot more. He will be deeply skipped by his union comrades, his Croydon ambulance family members, his boys Jack and Ben (of whom he was immeasurably happy) and his spouse Sian, who he liked with all his heart.”