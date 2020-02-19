[tributes-compensated-to-japanese-document-keep-operator-naoki-iijima,-a-happy-winner-of-the-bristol-songs-scene]

Tributes have been paid out to the Japanese history retail store owner Naoki Iijima, who designed a solid track record as a devoted champion of the Bristol tunes scene.

Iijima, who started Disk Shop Zero in Tokyo in 1993, passed absent on February 11 at the age of 48 subsequent a battle with cancer.

A renowned supporter of the Bristol songs scene, Iijima commenced collecting records by musicians based in the metropolis in the 1980s, making certain that Disk Shop Zero turned the most significant stockist of Bristol-manufactured information outside the British isles.

Bristol Night Post post from 1999

In 2015, Iijima co-started the bash and label BSO, which was committed to “the spirit of Bristolians and songs from Bristol”.

A Facebook web page, Increasing Funds For Naoki DSZ, has been established up by Smith & Mighty’s Rob Smith, who also documents and makes underneath the name RSD.

The webpage, which is supported by Help you save Bristol Nightlife, explains that a unique tribute compilation of audio by Bristol-based artists who Iijima championed all through his life time is at present staying readied, with all the proceeds from the document heading immediately to Iijima’s loved ones.

Tributes to Iijima have been posted on the internet considering the fact that his loss of life final 7 days. The Bristol producer and DJ Kahn praised Iijima as “one of the kindest, most generous folks and the most significant champion and lover of Bristolian music I at any time met”.

You can see a choice of the tributes to Naoki Iijima underneath.

With Like to Naoki from BRISTOL We are so sad that all the things happened so speedily and we couldn't get there in time to give you our information of really like and blessings but we know you really feel the really like and that you will relaxation in blessed peace. You ended up someone really special and we love you and thank you for your friendship and commitment to the music. Nobody understands and understands our songs like you know our new music. We mail love and sympathy to all Naoki's pals and household and especially the girls and his beloved spouse Miwako. Normally there for you.