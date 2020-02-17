[tributes-flood-in-for-nba-wonderful-kobe-bryant-and-13-yr-aged-daughter-gianna-after-helicopter-crash]

Celebrities have paid out tribute on social media to basketball star Kobe Bryant just after he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, aged 41.
Ex-Lakers player Bryant died in the crash in the vicinity of Calabasas, California at 10am community time.
A resource confirmed to the Involved Push that Bryant’s 13-year-previous daughter Gianna also was killed in the accident.
In accordance to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, there had been a overall of 9 people on board the plane.
Just one of NBA’s most well-liked players, who received five championships, Bryant and his household have acquired condolences from stars, politicians and fans alike.
Barack Obama called the basketball star a “legend on the court” as he and spouse Michelle sent their “love and prayers” to the family members of Bryant and his daughter.
“Kobe was a legend on the courtroom and just acquiring begun in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” the previous president tweeted.
“To drop Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as dad and mom. Michelle and I ship like and prayers to Vanessa and the overall Bryant family members on an unthinkable working day.”
Obama, a acknowledged basketball enthusiast, famously mimicked Bryant’s “Mamba out” mic drop at his remaining White Household correspondents’ meal in 2016.
Actress and television temperament Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” to her spouse and children in a tribute on Twitter.
“RIP Kobe, hero to numerous which include my grandson, incredible athlete and often type to me and my family members. My deepest condolences to his spouse and children,” she reported.
Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. Will generally be remembered. A unhappy working day.”
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles posted a photograph of the US gymnastics crew with Bryant, indicating: “Rest in peace Kobe”.
US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other travellers of the helicopter.
She reported on Twitter: “Deeply stunned at the news of Kobe Bryant and 4 many others misplaced today. Sending all my ideas to their families and loved kinds in this devastating moment.”
Singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself as a baby with Bryant on Instagram.
He explained: “It can’t be. You often encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the greatest quotations that we smile about to this working day! Enjoy you guy!”
Actress Reese Witherspoon reported she was “devastated” to listen to the news of Bryant’s demise.
She claimed on Twitter: “Just devastated to hear about Kobe Bryant. An incredible athlete, and a genuinely type, wonderful male. Sending enjoy, prayers and compassion to his spouse and children.”
“Continuing to move the recreation ahead (at) King James,” Bryant wrote in his very last tweet.
“Much regard my brother.”
Taylor Swift tweeted: “My heart is in parts listening to the information of this unimaginable tragedy.
“I just can’t fathom what the households are likely through. Kobe intended so considerably to me and to us all.
“Sending my prayers, love, and infinite condolences to Vanessa and the family members and anyone who dropped anyone on that flight.”
Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-foremost scorer in NBA historical past, finishing two a long time with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-all over game and a relentless aggressive ethic.
He held that place in the league scoring ranks right until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for 3rd area during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.