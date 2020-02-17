[tributes-flood-in-for-nba-wonderful-kobe-bryant-and-13-yr-aged-daughter-gianna-after-helicopter-crash]

Celebrities have paid out tribute on social media to basketball star Kobe Bryant just after he died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, aged 41.

Ex-Lakers player Bryant died in the crash in the vicinity of Calabasas, California at 10am community time.

A resource confirmed to the Involved Push that Bryant’s 13-year-previous daughter Gianna also was killed in the accident.

In accordance to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, there had been a overall of 9 people on board the plane.

Just one of NBA’s most well-liked players, who received five championships, Bryant and his household have acquired condolences from stars, politicians and fans alike.

Go through Far more: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in California helicopter crash

Barack Obama called the basketball star a “legend on the court” as he and spouse Michelle sent their “love and prayers” to the family members of Bryant and his daughter.

“Kobe was a legend on the courtroom and just acquiring begun in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” the previous president tweeted.

Kobe was a legend on the courtroom and just finding begun in what would have been just as significant a next act. To reduce Gianna is even much more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send out appreciate and prayers to Vanessa and the overall Bryant household on an unthinkable working day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

“To drop Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as dad and mom. Michelle and I ship like and prayers to Vanessa and the overall Bryant family members on an unthinkable working day.”

Obama, a acknowledged basketball enthusiast, famously mimicked Bryant’s “Mamba out” mic drop at his remaining White Household correspondents’ meal in 2016.

Actress and television temperament Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” to her spouse and children in a tribute on Twitter.

“RIP Kobe, hero to numerous which include my grandson, incredible athlete and often type to me and my family members. My deepest condolences to his spouse and children,” she reported.

RIP Kobe, hero to numerous such as my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always form to me & my family members. My deepest condolences to his household — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. Will generally be remembered. A unhappy working day.”

Kobe is a G. Will generally be remembered. @kobebryant Unhappy working day. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles posted a photograph of the US gymnastics crew with Bryant, indicating: “Rest in peace Kobe”.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other travellers of the helicopter.

She reported on Twitter: “Deeply stunned at the news of Kobe Bryant and 4 many others misplaced today. Sending all my ideas to their families and loved kinds in this devastating moment.”

Deeply stunned at the news of Kobe Bryant and 4 other people dropped currently. Sending all my views to their people and beloved ones in this devastating instant. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

Singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself as a baby with Bryant on Instagram.

He explained: “It can’t be. You often encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the greatest quotations that we smile about to this working day! Enjoy you guy!”

Actress Reese Witherspoon reported she was “devastated” to listen to the news of Bryant’s demise.

She claimed on Twitter: “Just devastated to hear about Kobe Bryant. An incredible athlete, and a genuinely type, wonderful male. Sending enjoy, prayers and compassion to his spouse and children.”

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An incredible athlete, and a genuinely type, wonderful man. Sending enjoy, prayers & compassion to his loved ones. To his entire @NBA loved ones as properly. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

“Continuing to move the recreation ahead (at) King James,” Bryant wrote in his very last tweet.

“Much regard my brother.”

Continuing to shift the activity ahead @KingJames. A great deal regard my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift tweeted: “My heart is in parts listening to the information of this unimaginable tragedy.

Examine Extra: NBA excellent Kobe Bryant and 13-year-previous daughter die in helicopter crash

“I just can’t fathom what the households are likely through. Kobe intended so considerably to me and to us all.

“Sending my prayers, love, and infinite condolences to Vanessa and the family members and anyone who dropped anyone on that flight.”

My heart is in pieces hearing the information of this unimaginable tragedy. I cannot fathom what the people are heading through. Kobe meant so significantly to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, appreciate, and unlimited condolences to Vanessa and the loved ones and any one who lost anyone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-foremost scorer in NBA historical past, finishing two a long time with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-all over game and a relentless aggressive ethic.

He held that place in the league scoring ranks right until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for 3rd area during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.