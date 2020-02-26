tributes-paid-out-to-mazzy-star-co-founder-david-roback,-who-has-died-at-sixty-one

Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback has died. He was 61 a long time previous.

Representatives for the band verified the news to Pitchfork. A result in of loss of life was not announced.

The Los Angeles musician co-established Mazzy Star with singer Hope Sandoval in 1989. Prior to that, he was closely concerned in LA’s Paisley Underground scene: Roback also co-launched and unveiled an album with Rain Parade, and played along with Sandoval in the band Opal (from which Mazzy Star emerged).

Mazzy Star – which was a entire band, nevertheless led by Roback and Sandoval – introduced their debut album ‘She Hangs Brightly’ on Tough Trade in 1990. They followed that up in 1993 with ‘So Tonight That I Could See’, which featured their greatest-identified track, ‘Fade Into You’. In 1996, they launched the album ‘Among My Swan’, and went on hiatus shortly following.

In the late 2000s, Mazzy Star reunited, and in 2013 released ‘Seasons Of Your Day’, which continues to be their most recent album. In 2018 they set out the EP ‘Still’, which was partly recorded with Mazzy Star’s late drummer Keith Mitchell, who experienced died in 2017.

Numerous musicians, such as these involved in the Paisley Underground scene, have paid out tribute to Roback on social media.

“Peace and love David Roback…” The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs wrote on Twitter. She also performed in one particular of Roback’s earliest bands, Rainy Working day and The Unconscious. “My very first musical lover and my quite pricey mate. You will be eternally skipped.”

In a Fb post, Steve Wynn of The Dream Syndicate remembered his connection to Roback. “It’s strange. I never knew David Roback that well. But I cherished his tunes and guitar taking part in and of training course his band and mine shared a particular time together… RIP David Roback. We did not hang substantially but you have been my close friend.”

See tributes from the likes of The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis, The New Pornographers’ Carl Newman, Sleigh Bells and additional under.

oh no! Horrible, unfortunate information. Rain Parade, Opal, Mazzy Star. We have shed a great one. Secure travels, David. https://t.co/inbW2g9Ctn — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) February 25, 2020

Very Unhappy David Roback diedI usually beloved his music Posted by J Mascis on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

This is dreadful. From Rain Parade to Clay Allison to Rainy Day to Opal to Mazzy Star, I’ve loved almost everything he’s at any time been a aspect of. Have you ever listened to Opal’s ‘Happy Nightmare Baby’ LP? You ought to. RIP David Roback. https://t.co/6iMTrvH2jk — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) February 25, 2020