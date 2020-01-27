Tributes pour in for NBA Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna after helicopter crash

Celebrities paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant on social media after he died in a helicopter accident on Sunday at the age of 41.

Former Lakers player Bryant died in the crash near Calabasas, California at 10 a.m. local time.

A source confirmed to the Associated Press that Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was also killed in the accident.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there were a total of nine people on the plane.

One of the most popular players in the NBA, who has won five championships, Bryant and his family have received condolences from celebrities, politicians and fans.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in California helicopter crash

Barack Obama called the basketball star “legend on the field” as he and his wife Michelle sent “love and prayers” to Bryant’s family and his daughter.

“Kobe was a legend on the ground and was just starting what would have been just as significant a second act,” the former president tweeted.

Kobe was a legend in the field and was just starting what would have been just as significant a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

“Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family in an unthinkable day. ”

Obama, a well-known basketball fan, mimicked Bryant’s microphone “Mamba out” during his last White House correspondent dinner in 2016.

TV actress and personality Whoopi Goldberg said Bryant was a “hero” for his family in a Twitter tribute.

“RIP Kobe, a hero for many, including my grandson, an extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family, ”she said.

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family

– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

Actor Idris Elba wrote on Twitter: “Kobe is G. We will always be remembered. A sad day. ”

Kobe is a G. We will always be remembered. @kobebryant Sad day.

– Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles posted a photo of the US gymnastics team with Bryant, saying, “Rest in peace Kobe”.

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ

– Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid tribute to Bryant and the other passengers on the helicopter.

She said on Twitter, “Deeply shocked by the news of Kobe Bryant and four other people lost today. Send all my thoughts to their families and loved ones at this devastating time. ”

Deeply shocked by the news of Kobe Bryant and four others lost today.

Send all my thoughts to their families and loved ones at this devastating time. https://t.co/1bgEhj2AhA

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2020

Singer Justin Bieber posted a photo of him as a child with Bryant on Instagram.

He said, “It can’t be. You’ve always encouraged me to play mamba. Has given me some of the best quotes we smile at so far! I love you man!”

Actress Reese Witherspoon said she was “devastated” to hear the news of Bryant’s death.

She said on Twitter, “Just devastated to hear about Kobe Bryant. An extraordinary athlete and a really nice and wonderful man. Send love, prayers and compassion to family. ”

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. 💔 An extraordinary athlete and a really nice and wonderful man. Sending love, prayers and compassion to his family. To all his family @NBA.

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

“Continue to advance the game (at) King James,” wrote Bryant in his latest tweet.

“I have a lot of respect for my brother.”

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift tweeted, “My heart is in pieces when I hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy.

READ MORE: Big NBA Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash

“I cannot understand what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to all of us.

“I send my endless prayers, love and condolences to Vanessa, her family and everyone who lost someone during this theft.”

My heart is broken when I hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I cannot understand what families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to all of us. I send my endless prayers, love and condolences to Vanessa, her family and everyone who lost someone during this theft.

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third best scorer in NBA history, ending two decades with the Lakers as the best scorer with sublime all-around play and a relentless competitive ethic.

He held that spot in the league rankings until Saturday night when LeBron James of the Lakers overtook him for third place in a game in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia.