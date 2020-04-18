Tributes to Lyra McKee on the first anniversary of her murder

Tributes were paid to Lyra McKee, the journalist who was murdered in Derry last year, on the first anniversary of her death.

Ms. McKee was shot on April 18, 2019 while observing riots in the city. The New IRA recognized the murder.

Dunja Mijatovic, the European Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Saturday the authorities to “bring the culprits to justice” and to protect journalists, in particular those who cover organized crime, paramilitary activities and issues related to human rights. heritage, “threats in Northern Ireland”.

The PSNI detective, who investigated the murder this week, wrote to residents of Creggan, the Derry neighborhood, where Ms. McKee was shot to ask for community help to convict the killers.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) held a virtual commemoration for the 29-year-old man at 11 a.m. on Saturday, during which journalists, politicians and activists shared photos and memories of Ms. McKee under the hashtag. #WeStandWithLyra.

Séamus Dooley, Irish secretary to the NUJ, said that Ms. McKee had “a joy in life and a life without equal”.

“This is what makes his senseless assassination so cruel. In her journalism, she combined her passion for journalism with a deep commitment to social change, “said Mr. Dooley.

“In her writings, in her approach to the issues of poverty, equality and exclusion, Lyra was not afraid to ask the difficult question, to challenge received and accepted ideas and to seek new and imaginative solutions to problems. It’s his legacy. “

He added that what distinguished Ms. McKee was “her optimism, her flawless good humor and her refusal to become cynical while fearlessly challenging the status quo.”

Here, NI, a charity in Northern Ireland that supports lesbian and bisexual women, also paid tribute to the reporter, adding that her members were thinking of her partner Sara Canning, her family and friends.

“We also remember our own relationships with Lyra. We miss you, but we still hold on, kid, ”said a statement from Here NI.

Ellen Murray, Executive Director of Transgender NI, said that she could “only imagine” the conversations she would have with Ms. McKee about what is going on in the world today.

“A year ago today, my dear friend Lyra McKee was murdered at her peak in the city where she lived and loved. Not a day has gone by when I haven’t thought about her. I miss you so much, buddy, ”she said.

Martin O’Brien, Irish News columnist and Northern correspondent for the Irish Catholic, called on people to celebrate Mrs. McKee’s life.

“Expresses gratitude for his donations, his solidarity with his loved ones, his support

(PSNI) by bringing its killers to justice. Let Lyra always inspire journalists to look for the truth, “he said.

A special mass to commemorate Mrs. McKee is offered in St Mary’s Chapel in Creggan by the parish priest who anointed her, Father Joe Gormley.

Mass, which will also be held in memory of Ms. McKee’s mother, Joan Lawrie, who died last month, will be held at 6:30 p.m. while the bells will ring at 8:30 p.m.

Mass can be viewed via the church webcam. Bells will also ring in his hometown of Belfast on Saturday to mark the anniversary.

Father Gormley said it was important to remember Mrs. McKee. “It is also important that Lyra does not become another disorder statistic,” he said.