Tricky coaching in substantial college cast Mongolian Ichinojo

Just one of the strongest sumo large educational facilities in Japan is Tottori Johoku.

Found in western Japan, Johoku has been churning out experienced talent above the past very last few yrs, and is the alma mater of ozeki pair Terunofuji and Kotomitsuki, as properly as best-division wrestlers Ishiura, Sakaizawa, Takanoiwa and Daikiho.

A number of other juryō-division rikishi are graduates of the institution situated just more than a kilometer absent from the prefecture’s famous sand dunes.

Terunofuji after mentioned that ozumo was effortless for him to adapt to, as he’d expert schooling that was just as challenging — if not much more so — at Johoku.

The school provides in Mongolian college students at any time year and Terunofuji’s time there overlapped with that of an additional prosperous countryman.

Ichinojo gained many titles when a pupil (and later coach) at Johoku, and earned a makushita tsukedashi qualification in 2013 that authorized him to enter the specialist ranks in the vicinity of the top of the third-maximum division.

The large Mongolian exploded on to the ōzumō scene, winning the juryō-division championship in just his 3rd match and next that up four months afterwards with an outstanding 13-2 runner-up efficiency in his major-division debut that integrated a earn about yokozuna Kakuryu.

That earned the Minato stable male two distinctive prizes and marketing to the sport’s third-optimum rank a lot less than a year following joining sumo.

Overall health and bodyweight difficulties have led to a decidedly mixed vocation in the five a long time because, but when in very good issue and inspired Ichinojo can be a pressure, as demonstrated by his fantastic 14-1 in March 2019.

The only Mongolian wrestler to come from a nomadic qualifications, Ichinojo is constantly a menace in unique bouts even when he is not taking pleasure in a excellent tournament.

4 of his six wins in January of 2019, for illustration, came towards yokozuna and ozeki.

Whilst he’s in the 2nd tier now, Ichinojo is however only 26 and his ideal days could properly be in front of him.