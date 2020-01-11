Tricky: Hell Is Round The Corner

Loading...

Hell is around the corner

Difficult

Blinking

Now out

Tricky is an enigmatic and uncompromising artist who has been creating groundbreaking and unique music for almost three decades. His new autobiography tells the story of his life, his creative output and his experiences in the music industry.

It’s easy to get caught in Tricky’s recent album Ununiform. The flared groove of the vinyl is in a sort of inverted loop – the last track runs from the center out. Instead of ending, the album runs indefinitely. Stuck in constant motion. It looks like Tricky is like that. His creative output is huge and almost constant, he never seems to settle. He is always on the move.

Tricky is one of those rare artists who seem to draw on an unlimited amount of ideas. He has been struggling for more than a quarter of a century to produce creative and unconventional music. During that time he has proven to be a creative force. Releasing an album every year or two, with a bit of a chance break in the 2000s, Tricky’s energy seems unaffected by the passage of time. Collaborations and experiments have kept things fresh, but we discover that his methods remain virtually the same: a lonely figure with headphones and a good ear. Tricky has a seemingly creative impulse, with a few moments when his motivation slips away, while he also seems to have no need to fit into industrial structures or to play someone else’s game.

Given this constant forward movement and Tricky’s constant focus on the next piece of music, it may be surprising that he paused long enough to produce an autobiography. Tricky does not seem to be concentrating on what happened. When money made it a necessity, he followed a recommendation to make a tour with his first album complete – it was something he didn’t like or embraced. He is innumerable with nostalgia. Constant creativity is unlikely to leave much time for the kind of backward looking and introspection that requires autobiography. He has a break. The results are moving.

An early turning point was his discovery of the first album from The Specials. Tricky explains that this was the time when he found people he could identify with and actually made music. Later in the book we join Tricky in a dressing room that listens fully to the same Specials album, it seems that its influence on him has not passed. This album, of course, along with hip hop, changed his outlook on things and opened the possibilities for making music. He never had a plan. And he didn’t want to become famous. There is a kind of tension that the book reveals, in which Tricky wants to make music but finds the fame that it produces uncomfortable and undesirable. Tricky often chooses to shun celebrity hangouts for something real, and is never a musician who never fits into the lifestyle that is expected.

The lack of a plan is striking. In the later sections, he seems to be moving a little closer to concentrating, and some financial issues meant he had to find ways to create income. But he never seems to settle for long. When it comes to making music, Tricky says he’s never going to look for it, and if “something is good and I’m supposed to find it, I’ll find it.” This is he, he writes, “just messing around.” He later explains that this is the reason why his music stands out. His music is “weird,” he claims, “because I don’t know what I’m doing.” He clearly knows what he is doing. It seems to be a disregard for the rules that he actually describes here.

His enormous output would suggest that he is more motivated and driven than this suggests. This is an interesting tension in the heart of the book. Tricky’s impulse to make and release music means that, apart from a five-year period in the 2000s, he constantly made and released new music. It seems to be about the expression that music allows. As he says: “I don’t make music, music makes me”. Tricky does not make music with long-term goals. The result is that he never looks back or slows down unless he can avoid this.

In terms of format, this is not a conventional autobiography. In addition to his own memories, Tricky has recorded passages of 23 friends, family members, record companies and employees (a list of Terry Hall and Shaun Ryder). In a note at the beginning of the book, Tricky explains that he wanted these other intermittent voices to fill the gaps in his memory or foresee the things that he himself did not know. It is a fairly effective move, especially when the story about the records is told from a different point of view. Despite the nuggets between these extra voices, I noticed that I was always looking for Tricky’s own contributions. The different voices provide background and often add interesting perspectives, Tricky’s self-reflections remain central.

There are some great little insights into his collaborations and his desire to follow his own direction. Tricky came from the ruins of Wild Bunch and was a member of Massive Attack early in his career (without ever being signed as part of their deal). His book tells that story and explains the input he had in the music. He explains that Massive Attack came too early for him and that he was not prepared to bow to what was required or expected of him. In the end it came down to a lack of sausage and chips at a gas station. When he got hungry because the £ 2.50 was not lent to him, he knew the time was up. That may sound fickle, but Tricky tells that moment somehow reveals to him that he was not fit and that they had no shared perspective on things.

In another case, Tricky remembers sitting next to Shaun Ryder during the BRIT’s award ceremony. You can see them as a misguided presence among the showiness of the glittering event. Tricky asks Shaun why they never win such a thing. “Because we are ugly Tricky,” Ryder replies before adding, “Because we are ugly inside.” It is a memory that has remained with Tricky for more than 20 years.

There are many other glimpses behind the curtain. Several times Tricky mentions how the money his island label earned from U2 helped to support more experimental things. Tricky also talks about his vocal style. He claims that his muffled voice is partly a product of his embarrassment. This soft non-aggressive style was matched by his lyrics – he also notes that these lyrics were “less boastful” than many of the rap he heard. Tricky adds that “going to the microphone was difficult.”

Tricky not only moves artistically, but also moves a lot. Bristol and London are the starting places, then he lives in New York, LA and Paris, with other spaces in between. And then there is touring. Rpm that sometimes takes its toll. Tricky admits that his embarrassment meant that he was struggling with live performance, especially initially. His old music was not meant to be played live, so it was reverse engineered by a live band. Afterwards Tricky toured almost constantly from 1996-1998 – followed by numerous tours and festival performances in the years that followed. Shaping the live performances to his style and preferences alleviated his discomfort in the live setting. When he chooses to step outside of this style of performance and join Beyonce on the stage in Glastonbury, the inconvenience becomes unmanageable again.

And so there is little comfort in the music industry for Tricky. He finds labels with which he can work and artists with whom he can collaborate. Yet he is not happy to be directed in his art. He just looks to follow his own course. The general theme of the book is neatly laid down in Terry Hall’s statement that “Tricky always does his own thing, and I think that’s his greatest attribute.” Hell Is Round The Corner reveals what it’s like to try to do your own thing in music.

Words by Dave Beer. His new book The Quirks of Digital Culture is now available. He is on Twitter and more information about his writing can be found on his website.

Related