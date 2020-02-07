Trident Defense is looking for American partners to help produce weapons in Ukraine – Defense blog – Up News info

Trident Defense is a trading company founded in Ukraine by Noosphere Ventures. Noosphere Ventures, founded by Maxim Polyakov and based in Menlo Park, California, manages a portfolio of several dozen companies in the information technology, aerospace, security and defense industries, with more than 5,500 employees worldwide, including 5,000 in Ukraine.

Located in Dnipro, in the middle east of Ukraine, a major center of the space and defense sector of the former USSR, Trident Defense benefits from a highly developed and internationally competitive ecosystem of technical talent, business innovation and industrial installations.

This combination of labor, administration, finance and technology from the US. UU. And Ukraine has encouraged the success of new Trident Defense companies such as ArtOS and MyPol, as well as Noosphere companies in the space sector such as Firefly Ukraine, the sister company of ITAR and FCPA. The Texas-based rocket manufacturer Firefly Aerospace.

Trident Defense wants to replicate the Firefly model of successful industrial cooperation between the US. UU. And Ukraine that meets ITAR and FCPA, now in defense. We actively ask for proposals for co-production, authorized production or subcontracting for the production of armaments of American origin in Ukraine, for sale on the Ukrainian, American and international markets.

Ukraine is already well represented in the international arms trade, listed by SIPRI as the 14th largest defense exporter in the world. The new government has given priority to attracting foreign investment, reforming national defense acquisitions and liberalizing the defense market.

Ukraine is also an important recipient of US security assistance. UU. (More than $ 350 million a year) and has begun to acquire significant amounts of US-based armaments. With over 250,000 active soldiers and a rapidly growing budget for defense and security, Ukraine is on the way to becoming an important European arms market.

Trident Defense was established to protect Ukraine through investment in defense and security cooperation, taking advantage of Ukraine’s emergence as an important US partner in the region.

Trident Defense offers companies based in the US. UU. The ability to reduce costs and expand into new markets and is willing to invest up to 100% of the costs to establish production in Ukraine.