[trillium-asset-calls-for-separation-of-j&j’s-ceo-and-chairman-roles]



FILE Photo: Alex Gorsky, chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, takes the stand as a witness in New Jersey Supreme Court docket in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Trillium Asset Management LLC has named for the separation of Johnson & Johnson’s chairman and main govt officer roles, at the moment held by Alex Gorsky, in accordance to a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/details/200406/000020040620000014/a2020jnjproxy.htm by the health care conglomerate on Monday.

The asset management organization is trying to find a vote on the shareholder proposal at J&J’s annual assembly on April 23.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru Modifying by Shailesh Kuber)