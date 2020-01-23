Trin Basra joins the Freeman EMEA Agency Services team as Executive Creative Director

Trin Basra becomes Executive Creative Director and Head of Creative at Freeman EMEA. Trin brings a wealth of industry knowledge, passion and innovation to take the agency to the next level in the live experience space.

Her impressive credentials include not only founding her own creative company, but over the years she has also helped build and develop strong creative relationships, driving countless award-winning projects for a variety of respected brand experience agencies. Trin has had a successful career with a variety of B2B and B2C customers around the world, including Cisco, Gartner, Coty and Twitch.

Carley Faircloth, Global Vice President and Managing Director, said: “After working with Trin, I know the quality, fresh approach, and leadership that comes with it. Knowing where we were going as an agency, I couldn’t wait to offer her this leadership role to help me develop and expand our creative offering. “

When Trin came to the Soho office in London, she said, “This is an exciting time at the agency and I couldn’t be more excited to be part of such an important part of our trip. I am really looking forward to working on the plans for the agency, which I believe will be recognized as a leader in our industry. We have already won some of the best talent in the industry and I look forward to working with them. “

