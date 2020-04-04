Trina and Tamar Braxton will announce that Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West did not fight

The clash between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West is a hotbed. Fans of the show have been split off as Kardashian’s worst female rival, but Trina and Tamar Braxton are on a journey with Kim and Kourtney.

Tamar and Trina Braxton via Twitter

Not a stranger to their family life, the Braxton sisters posted on Instagram a fake argument to turn the body between them. The Braxtons and the Kardashians are two big families with different personalities but the Braxtons insist they don’t pursue the fight.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian fight

The tension between Kourtney and Kim came to fruition during the 18th season of the start with the Kardashians. Kourtney has revealed to his family in recent years that he has never been interested in curating shows and taking many pictures of his life. Kardashian’s sister is the most beloved of her siblings who finds it difficult to work despite her lack of interest in movies.

[tip] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r-W_bcIRHE [/ embed]

Source: YouTube

In the mean time, Kim made it clear that Kourtney did not want to do it, which Kourtney said was not right. Kourtney hopes to be punished by Kim for continuing to talk about his desire to take time off the show and continue the debate.

Things changed when Kourtney started meeting with Kim, leaving her to his sister. Then they started to become confused about what Khloé and Kendall had been trying to do. Kourtney and Kim were in tears after the fight and the rest of the cast and crew stood in awe.

Source: Instagram

Kourtney finally apologized to Kim, noting that he had arrived in his prime when he reported that he had received a job offer. Over the weekend, Kourtney revealed that he had very little experience with the show and was only photographed during his career.

Source: Instagram

Trina and Tamar Braxton said Kim Kardashian West was shocked and sorry and Kourtney Kardashian fought in an Instagram video

KUWTK’s viewers aren’t the only ones who battle Kourtney and Kim’s war. Trina and Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to live for the sister talk. They talked about the tragedy and discovered the Kardashian sisters’ lives.

Source: Instagram

“It’s too late. It’s very sad for me, ”Tamar said. “I’m not doing it for myself. It may have been sad. I can not. ”

In addition, the Braxton sisters said that if they did not practice drawing their verbal commands, they would not be able to get in touch with each other.

“It’s not everything you do – and I just make my own nta mistakes and I like to brag that it’s not always good,” Trina explained. “No one wants me to get my hands on you. Coo coo is Cocoa Puffs. “

Source: Instagram

Tamara agrees, saying that this is such a move that it is not difficult to move forward. He also writes that the Kardashians fight seems like an “enemy.”

Tamara said after watching the film, she was suffering from Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. Looking at the character of the Kardashian family, Tamar said while watching the show over the years, she realized that Jenner had not raised her family to fight anyone.