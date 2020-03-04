trio-arrested-after-malnourished-6-year-old-found-dead-in-closet

by: NBC News Channel
Posted:
/ Updated:
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KNPX/NBC) – Police in Arizona arrested three people in connection with the death of 6-year-old boy who allegedly was kept in a closet with his brother for a month.
Authorities said the children were inside an apartment complex in Flagstaff.
Police went to the home Monday after they received a report of an unresponsive 6-year-old boy. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts but were not able to revive him.
Flagstaff police said the little boy appeared malnourished and that his “physical appearance…did not compliment his age.”
During questioning, the boys’ grandmother admitted that she was aware of their conditions and had disciplined the children when they stole food.
Police arrested the parents and grandmother on first-degree homicide and two counts of child abuse. They were identified as Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Ann Marie Martinez, 50.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the boy’s surviving siblings, ages 2, 4, and 7.
