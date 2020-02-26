trio-charged-with-utilizing-relationship-application-to-meet-and-carjack-gentleman-at-gunpoint-on-considerably-south-facet

A 14-yr-outdated girl and her two alleged accomplices have been charged with making use of an on line relationship application to satisfy a guy Tuesday in West Pullman and carjack him at gunpoint, law enforcement say.

The lady met the 22-12 months-previous person at 8: 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 120th Avenue, Chicago police claimed.

They walked to an alley the place they were fulfilled by two males who robbed him, police explained.

1 man took out a gun, pointed it at the victim’s head and demanded his phone and vehicle keys, police reported. A 17-year-old man punched him in the deal with.

Immediately after handing all the things around, the trio ran to his vehicle and drove off, police explained.

Minutes afterwards, law enforcement spoke to the guy and observed his car or truck in the 11100 block of South Champlain Avenue in Pullman, in which officers arrested the three suspects, law enforcement reported.

Edward Fleming, 20, is billed with four felony counts which includes vehicular hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal use of a weapon, law enforcement reported.

A 17-12 months-previous boy is billed with a felony rely of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm and a misdemeanor rely of battery.

A 14-year-old girl is billed with a felony depend of aggravated vehicular highjacking with a firearm, police explained.

They are thanks in court Wednesday.

Examine more on criminal offense, and monitor the city’s homicides.